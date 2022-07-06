ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qy4eq_0gWSAqjD00

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe.

Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."

Bledsoe is 32-years-old and he played 54 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season (before being traded to Portland where he did not play due to injury).

In those games, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.

He's played in 48 career playoff games, so for contending teams he could be a fantastic pickup as a backup point guard.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nba Finals#Nba Veteran#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Phoenix Suns#New Orleans Pelicans#The Boston Celtics#Espn
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Predicts Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

The prediction is in. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has looked into his crystal ball and has a pretty good idea on where Kyrie Irving will be playing next season. Windhorst is confident Irving wants to play with LeBron James and for the Los Angeles Lakers next season. Although the logistics are...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Names 5 Best Players In NBA, LeBron Not Listed

Would it surprise you to know that Fox's Skip Bayless doesn't consider LeBron James a top five player in the NBA? If it does, you really don't know him that well and his latest list proves it. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless revealed his top five players in the...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy