Kansas troopers endorse Derek Schmidt for governor as KHP leadership embroiled in scandal

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
The state troopers association endorsed Derek Schmidt for governor as Kansas Highway Patrol leadership in Gov. Laura Kelly's administration remain embroiled in scandal.

The Kansas State Troopers Association Political Action Committee endorsed Schmidt on Wednesday, explicitly citing the ongoing turmoil at the agency.

"This Highway Patrol administration is plagued with scandal and lawsuits, sullying the reputation of the KHP, and creating low morale for our members who believe in the KHP tradition of professionalism and high ethics," said association president Bryan Clark in a statement.

"Recruitment is abysmal, there are significant shortages of Troopers working the road, and the current leadership does not support the hard-working men and women in the agency. We need new leadership to partner with us to protect Kansans and we know Derek Schmidt is that leader."

Federal lawsuits claim hostile environment at Kansas Highway Patrol

Lawsuits have alleged a hostile environment and sex discrimination against female employees, and that leadership retaliated against male officer who attempted to stand up for the women.

The trio of federal lawsuits are ongoing. So is a separate federal case filed by former KHP Superintendent Mark Bruce, which awaits a Kansas Supreme Court interpretation of state law, after Bruce was ousted amid a domestic violence scandal involving a high-ranking subordinate.

Two years ago, a pair of internal and independent investigations ordered by Kelly found allegations of misconduct by current Superintendent Herman Jones to be unsubstantiated.

"I have prioritized building a culture and a structure within our agency that will help our troopers best serve the people of Kansas," Jones said at the time.

Governor's office points to raises at KHP, new aircraft

Kelly's campaign spokesperson, Madison Andrus, pointed to the governor's support of state troopers in this year's budget. It included money for KHP pay raises and the purchase of new agency aircraft.

"Governor Kelly is committed to supporting the men and women that keep Kansas safe," Andrus said in a statement. "That’s why Governor Kelly worked with both parties to deliver historic investments in law enforcement.

"Governor Kelly included significant salary increases for Kansas Highway Patrol Officers in her budget to increase Kansas' ability to recruit and retain qualified officers. Under Governor Kelly, law enforcement officers have better pay, better equipment, and better family benefits. Governor Kelly will continue to fight for meaningful investments that improve the lives of Kansas law enforcement officers and public safety."

Derek Schmidt has support of several law enforcement organizations

The troopers association endorsement for the 2022 election comes after the group remained neutral in the 2018 race between Kelly and Kris Kobach. The association endorsed Schmidt in all three of his previous campaigns for attorney general.

"Derek Schmidt has long been a strong supporter of law enforcement and he has advocated to make Kansas a safer place to live, work, and raise a family," Clark said. "He has always been supportive of the Kansas State Troopers, and we are proud to support him."

Wednesday's announcement is the third time in two weeks that Schmidt, a Republican, flipped an endorsement. The Kansas Fraternal Order of Police had endorsed Kelly, a Democrat, in 2018, while the Kansas Farm Bureau remained neutral that year. Both organizations now back Schmidt.

The association, which represents more than 500 current and retired state troopers, joins other law enforcement groups endorse Schmidt, who is the state's top law enforcement official.

Schmidt also has the support of the Kansas Fraternal Order of Police, National Latino Peace Officers Association and the National Border Patrol Council, in addition to individual sheriffs.

"I'm honored to receive the endorsement of the Kansas State Troopers Association," Schmidt said in a statement. "It’s more important than ever that our leaders support the brave men and women of law enforcement and I will continue to Back the Blue as governor — just as I have throughout my time in public service."

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

Comments / 10

My Mindset
2d ago

I guess the troopers don’t have the integrity they once did… they clearly believe Schmidt’s lies and empty promises… Schmidt is a career politician… promise everything and deliver nothing…

Reply
8
Steven Turner
2d ago

Maybe instead of endorsing someone who will look the other way, you should fix the problems!

Reply(2)
10
