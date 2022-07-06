ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Commitment Profile: LB Andrew Harris

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago

The biggest need for the UCF Knights 2023 recruiting class would be linebacker. They already secured the commitment of Troy Ford, Jr., and that total was added to with the addition of Michael Harris and Andrew Harris, twins that both love playing football.

This report will focus on Andrew, who plays middle linebacker. Here’s a closer look at his skills.

Andrew Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401URV_0gWSADkE00
Andrew Harris Celebrating His Commitment to UCF with Family

Size: 6’0 ½”, 195 pounds

Position: Middle Linebacker

School: Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Class: 2023

Recruitment

UCF won a long recruiting battle over programs from around the country. Miami, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Boston College, Maryland, Michigan and Tennessee are just some of his offers.

In the end, along with his brother, the selection was UCF over Michigan State and Maryland.

Frame

Lean; more sheer mass in lower extremities. Upper body is strong and yet still thin. Harris needs 15-20 pounds of muscle before he’s ready for full-time middle linebacker duty at the FBS level.

Scroll to Continue

Athleticism

Explosiveness resembles a slot receiver. The conclusion of his first step brings Harris close to his top speed. Track background has helped him with straight-line speed, as well as being sudden when moving laterally.

Striker

Coils and strikes with power that’s well beyond what one would expect from a player his size. He does not play out of control, however. Harris will stalk a running back, break down, and then attack the ball carrier carrying his hips through contact to create power.

Speed

This is the most exciting aspect of seeing Harris on film and in person. Most middle linebackers struggle in space; Harris excels in space due to his speed. Whether seeing him live at UCF’s camp or playing for Lake Brantley, his speed stands out.

As an example, he will dart around an offensive lineman to avoid contact and then also beat a running back to the edge and tackle him for a loss.

When in coverage, Harris can stay with players that have tremendous quickness even when they make sharp cuts. He also provides the ability to come off the edge with a quick burst and chase down the quarterback for a sack.

Balance

Harris rarely plays flat footed. He is low to the ground, allowing himself a better chance to change directions when needed. His balance also helps him when tackling as he generates more speed to the person with the football and creates more power upon impact.

UCF Projection

Harris will play at least one of middle linebacker and weak side linebacker. He’s best inside the box, and both positions fit his mentality of attacking downhill. As he learns more about the UCF playbook, he could be used in nickel and dime packages as well.

UCF did well to land Harris (and his twin brother), as he is a good fit for the UCF defensive scheme which wants to use speed more than size at linebacker.

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - YouTube - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Knights

UCF Player Profile: CB Justin Hodges

The UCF Knights will enter the 2022 season with plenty of depth in the secondary with a combination of physically gifted athletes and versatile playmakers. This Knight defender simply embodies those characteristics and is developing into a promising defensive back. Justin Hodges. Size: 6’2”, 175 pounds. Position: Cornerback/Nickel.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

UCF Football Schedule: Cincinnati Preview

Since the American Athletic Conference (AAC) was formed, two teams in the conference have stood out as a dominant force compared to the rest of the field, UCF and Cincinnati. They have combined for seven conference titles in the AAC’s first seven years of existence (both teams earned a share of the championship in part of a four-way tie for first place in 2014). Those forces will collide once again on Oct. 29 inside the newly named FBC Mortgage Stadium, with Cincinnati currently having won three straight meetings against UCF, including a 56-21 drubbing last season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
click orlando

Michigan-based gourmet hot dog spot coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Michigan restaurant that has been feeding gourmet hot dogs to hungry Yoopers is now getting ready to open its first Florida location in Orlando. Dusty’s Gourmet Dog House is opening up inside the Marketplace at Avalon Park, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Forecasting Change: More extremely hot days in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we are in the heat of summer. This week has been full of blazing daytime highs and super warm overnight lows. In this installment of Forecasting Change, we discuss more extremely hot days. Of course, we all understand that we are working, dreaming and living...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Ucf Commitment Profile#Texas A M#Fbs#Striker Coils
floridapolitics.com

Ruth’s List announces local endorsements in Central Florida

Sandra Fatmi-Hall in Orange County among those getting endorsed. Ruth’s List Florida announced four local election endorsements in Central Florida, including backing Sandra Fatmi-Hall for Orange County Commission and Cheryl Grieb for re-election to the Osceola County Commission. The organization drives to elect pro-abortion rights Democratic women to office...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man shot twice outside Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot outside Ivey Lane Homes Apartments on Edgemoor Street early Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police got the call right after midnight. A lieutenant told News 6 the man was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the hospital where he was rushed into surgery.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the risky world of marijuana banking

Despite the illegality of medical and recreational marijuana at the federal level, over 700 banks and credit unions filed paperwork with the U.S. government earlier this year acknowledging relationships with licensed cannabis companies. According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), that number represents a slight...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Boston College
WESH

Mecum Collector Car Auction makes exciting return to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Car fans rejoice because the Mecum Auction is back at the Orange County Convention Center. The four-day auction features thousands of collectible cars. The Mecum Collector Car Auction is back in Orlando this week. Thousands of cars are available for people to buy or just look...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Pub sub time: Whole chicken tender Publix subs are on sale this week

ORLANDO, Fla – Calling all the pub sub lovers, Publix just announced a week-long sale of its sandwiches from heaven. Whole 12-inch chicken tender Publix subs are on sale starting Thursday, according to Publix’s weekly ad. [TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast...
RESTAURANTS
click orlando

Recently opened restaurants in the Orlando area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Orlando from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
851
Followers
731
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy