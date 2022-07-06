Dodgers All-Star Utility Man Won't Be Playing in the Infield This Season

Jul 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (3) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers have a recent history of players being encouraged to be more flexible on the field. They really began to see how beneficial such flexibility could be with Kiké Hernandez, who was the true super utilityman in Los Angeles. That has now extended to and benefitted guys like Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux as well increasing their value to the team in recent years.

Unfortunately, for Chris Taylor, he will have to have a brief break from the utility role. Manager, Dave Roberts, said this week that Taylor will not see any time in the infield this year although fully recovered from off season surgery.

During the 2021 season, Taylor spent 80 games playing in the infield with most of his appearances being at second base. But he can also play shortstop and fill in at the hot corner when necessary. Luckily for the Dodgers, they currently have Trea Turner at shortstop and he rarely misses a game.

So while in recent years many have gotten used to seeing CT3 all over the field, a little more defensive consistency to prevent possible aggravation is not a bad thing. It may be just what he needs to get his bat a bit more consistent as well.