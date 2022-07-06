ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Recover from the holiday weekend with Fitness BootCamp

By Kim Hudson
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
ST. LOUIS – Kim returned to camp with BKM Fitness Bootcamp....

FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Opera Edwardsville

ST. LOUIS – Normally, I would not consider Tim Ezell a singer, but perhaps he just hasn’t found the right genre for his voice. He gave opera a try Friday morning at Opera Edwardsville with Founder and Artistic Director Chase Hopkins.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Heat advisory Friday, cooler weekend

ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a hot and humid Friday with some showers and storms around the region. Scattered showers and storms are expected with temperature highs in the 90s. There will be some showers early Saturday. The weekend is expected to be much cooler with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Destress Fair & Field Day in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Queen of Resilience will have the Resilient Throne Weekend online and in-person Friday through Sunday. Founder and CEO Pamela Davis ran down the virtual schedule. Fitness instructor Markesha Howlett previewed the in-person Destress Fair & Field Day. Get the full schedule here. Destress Fair & Field...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

St. Louis Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

For breakfast, St. Louis is a city with many options. Looking for places to have a good breakfast is easy, but to find the restaurants offering the best breakfast in St. Louis, I had to do some eating!. What I look for in a breakfast place is good takes on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

St. Louis Area Designer Shows Off Her Own Outdoor Oasis

J&J Design Team recently re-imagined a space with outdated details and damaged deck flooring to create an outdoor oasis of opulence. “This outdoor space is an extension of our indoor living space now,” says Jenna Siebert, who is not only the designer and stylist responsible for this renovation, alongside her husband Jason, but also the homeowner. “There is a cozy and welcoming vibe that flows effortlessly between the interior and exterior spaces.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Art Hill Film Series kicks off this weekend in Forest Park

Forest Park is hosting several activities for all ages this weekend. The Art Hill Film Series Friday afternoon was transforming itself into St. Louis's largest outdoor movie theatre in front of the St. Louis Art Museum. The crews were preparing for a full slate of movies to be featured in July.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Greek restaurant in Clayton to close

CLAYTON, Mo. — A family-owned Greek restaurant in Clayton will close its doors permanently after service Saturday, its owners announced on social media. Katerina's Greek Restaurant said Monday in a Facebook post, "Dearest friends. We are sorry to announce Katerina's Greek Restaurant will permanently close at the end of day Saturday July 9th. It's been our pleasure to serve you and your family and friends."
CLAYTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 8 to July 10

Courtesy of the shortened week, it's already time to plan the weekend. With that small victory in mind, the holiday did not slow St. Louis down when it comes to planning out great events for just about everyone you can think of. Check out the picks for the weekend, and then plan the rest of your week here:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Explore a bevy of food trucks in one Cottleville spot this summer with Frankie Martin’s Garden

The newest food truck garden from the team behind 9 Mile Garden, Frankie Martin’s garden, is now open on the former homestead of the eponymous Cottleville, Missouri, resident. Martin was known around town for driving his John Deere tractor everywhere and his mean coleslaw recipe that is still served at local fish fries today. In addition to a range of food trucks offering everything from sliders to salads, you’ll find a wine and whiskey bar located in Martin’s original home and a parking lot specifically for golf carts. “One of my primary things [I consider], aside from just overall quality, is diversity of the lineup and representing different cuisines,” managing partner Brian Hardesty says. “It’s very important to me to be as diverse as possible.”
COTTLEVILLE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Torrey Holliday Is ‘King’ of St. Louis Hip-Hop Videos

Torrey Holliday bummed a ride from his grandfather to shoot his first music video. Holliday was 17 at the time, living with his aunt without a car and attending Hazelwood West. He wasn’t a professional videographer by any means. He was just a kid whose cousins wanted to rap — and Holliday volunteered to shoot their video. He ordered a camera off of Amazon, bought a $5 manual and watched music video tutorial videos on YouTube during shift breaks at Subway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
47K+
Followers
41K+
Post
23M+
Views
