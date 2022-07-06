ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

2 or more bouts of COVID-19 raise death, hospitalization risk, early study finds

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

People who've had COVID-19 two or more times have more than twice the risk of dying and three times the risk of being hospitalized within six months of their last infection, compared to people who've only been infected once, according to a preliminary study from researchers at Washington University in St....

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

scitechdaily.com

