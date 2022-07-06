ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Man Tied To Instagram-Related Kidnapping Busted With 1,100 Heroin Folds: Ridgefield Park PD

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Alaziz Dalmida (left), Osman Hoti Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS

A Newark man charged last year with helping an Instagram influencer kidnap and terrorize a detractor was busted with 1,100 heroin folds in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.

Alaziz Dalmida, 23, and village resident Osman Hoti, 41, were sitting in a car in Fellowship Park when village officers approached them, Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

Dalmida (above left) tried hiding something with his feet below the front passenger seat, so they ordered him out of the vehicle, the chief said.

Dalmida tried to run after getting out but was quickly captured, Rella said, adding that the officers found him carrying 60 heroin folds.

Hoti was arrested, as well, after they found hundreds more folds, the chief said.

Both men were already known to police.

Hoti’s brushes with the law include an arrest this past January after Little Ferry police said a K-9 led them to 150 heroin folds following a traffic stop on Route 46.

Dalmida, meanwhile, had been free pending trial for alleging helping Instagram celebrity “Jay Mazini” kidnap a man in Fort Lee last year who’d posted negative comments about him on social media.

Mazini – real name Jebara J. Igbara – and some accomplices stripped the man naked, held a machete to his neck and threatened to kill him if he didn’t remove the posts, authorities charged.

Igbara of Edgewater had claimed a net worth of $33 million while cultivating a reputation for distributing stacks of cash to random people in New York.

That was before federal authorities in Brooklyn charged him with scamming four of his nearly 1 million followers out of more than $2 million in Bitcoin in exchange for worthless wire transfers.

The kidnapping victim was beaten and shoved into Igbarra’s Land Rover, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack alleges.

His captors told the victim that a video of the kidnapping would be released to social media if he didn’t do as what he was told, according to the complaint.

The victim was later hospitalized with a concussion, a swollen eye, a left ankle injury and various other bumps, cuts and bruises, authorities said.

Two days later, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Fort Lee police arrested Igbara during a SWAT raid.

Investigators then began scooping up Igbara’s accused accomplices. These included Dalmida, who was arrested at his Newark home.

All were charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and weapons counts, among other offenses. Dalmida and two others were also charged with money laundering.

Ridgefield Park police charged Dalmida and Hoti this past Sunday night with selling and possessing heroin, among other counts. Dalmida was also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction, among other offenses.

Both remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

