Nintendo Switch OLED Is Getting a Colorful Splatoon 3 Edition on Aug. 26

By Sean Keane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo on Wednesday revealed its inked Splatoon 3 Edition Switch OLED model. It'll be available from Aug. 26, ahead of the game's...

ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a New Nintendo Switch Console Surface

Following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, rumors are now circulating about a new Nintendo Switch console. Rumors began circulating after keen gamers caught that Nintendo registered the name “NSW” as a trademark through the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). Despite just registering the acronym, many are theorizing that an upcoming console could be named the “Nintendo Switch W.”
VIDEO GAMES
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High Combines Plum And Olive Tones

The unforgettable “Ugly Dunkling” Pack came back into fruition in 2020 and 2021, reintroducing the famed Japan-exclusive Dunks back into the much wider market. Following those colorful suede-built concoctions, Nike has mustered up a few extra colorways in both Low and High top fashion, with this latest Dunk touching on some of the famed original entries.
APPAREL
Insider

A Disney-obsessed bridal consultant is matching wedding dresses to Disney characters to challenge preconceptions about how brides should look

A bridal consultant has gone viral on TikTok for matching Disney characters with wedding dresses. Lillie Ann Dawson uses the wedding dresses in her Alabama store to film promotional TikTok content. She told Insider she wants to challenge stereotypes about the "perfect" wedding dress. A 23-year-old bridal consultant has gone...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Digital Trends

What’s next for PS5 after God of War Ragnarok? These are the games to watch

On May 29, 2020, we got a glimpse of the future. Sony hosted a stream called “The Future of Gaming,” which served as the red carpet debut of the PlayStation 5. That stream included grand reveals for what would end up being the first two years of the console’s software lineup, including Demon’s Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Sony would follow that stream up with another in September, two months before the PS5’s launch, with a showcase unveiling Spider-Man: Miles Morales and God of War Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Amazon's Echo Show 8 Smart Display Hits New All-Time Low Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's lineup of Echo Show smart displays add a touchscreen to the voice-controlled Alexa experience, and that visual approach to smart home assistance makes for a much better experience when you're asking for a weather forecast or a recipe to follow along with, or if you want to place a quick video call to a loved one or a co-worker. If you've been looking to add one to your smart home setup, then your timing couldn't be better -- Amazon's Prime Day sale is just days away, and early smart home specials include deals on Echo devices, several of which are available right now at their lowest prices ever.
ELECTRONICS
DBLTAP

Web 3 Gaming Console Announced

Web 3 gaming company Polium has announced the Polium One, "the world's first multi-chain gaming console," capable of running games built on different blockchains. The announcement has already met criticism from gamers for its ties to the blockchain. Polium says its system will be "powerful enough to run high-performance games...
VIDEO GAMES

