STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – With the summer months comes construction projects, and drivers in Portage County have had to be on edge lately. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas says reports of close calls and crashes in construction areas often happen in split-second moments. “The worst thing that we see happen is people getting confused in the construction and stopping in the lane of traffic to get over to another lane,” Lukas said.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO