UR deal to boost Sana Biotechnology

The Rochester Amateur Radio Association recently held its 90th Hamfest at the Hilton Exempt Club venue, drawing scores of ham aficionados. Amateur radio’s history is about as old as the technology itself, dating back to the early 1900s, and is largely a hobby pertaining to the operation of radio sets by individual operators for non-commercial purposes like communication, technical education and emergency services. Often known affectionately as ham radio and its practitioners as “hams,” the hobby is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission and is enjoyed by more than 700,000 licensed ham operators in the U.S. with upwards of 3 million hams worldwide. About 500 of them are members of the Rochester Amateur Radio Association.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO