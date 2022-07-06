UR deal to boost Sana Biotechnology

The University of Rochester’s agreement with longtime partner Sana Biotechnology will aid in the expansion of the preclinical-stage firm’s manufacturing capabilities and add jobs in Rochester. The deal, announced a couple of weeks ago, will allow Sana Biotechnology to build out its operations at the UR Medical...
The Rochester Amateur Radio Association recently held its 90th Hamfest at the Hilton Exempt Club venue, drawing scores of ham aficionados. Amateur radio’s history is about as old as the technology itself, dating back to the early 1900s, and is largely a hobby pertaining to the operation of radio sets by individual operators for non-commercial purposes like communication, technical education and emergency services. Often known affectionately as ham radio and its practitioners as “hams,” the hobby is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission and is enjoyed by more than 700,000 licensed ham operators in the U.S. with upwards of 3 million hams worldwide. About 500 of them are members of the Rochester Amateur Radio Association.
Only a seasoned lyricist like Rochester’s Danielle Ponder can slip in what’s good for their listener, letting fly amidst the hurricane wordplay like “Queendom come” and letting them untwist freely and unravel to preach love, to preach revolution. And it’s without a shred of shrift or drama as well. The intensity is there. There’s no way to get out of its way.
Before loading two buses that would take occupants from Rochester to the nation’s capital, Michael Marshall, an organizer with the local chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign, took a moment to address the group and their purpose for gathering in the middle of the night. “I’m on the...
After a national search, David Smith has been named Rochester’s police chief. He has served as interim chief since October 2021. More than 25 applicants were strongly considered for the position, city officials say. Mayor Malik Evans announced the appointment of Smith today along with other key positions within...
The Rochester Housing Quality Task Force’s policy scoring spreadsheet indicates that the group deliberated on only one of the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester’s 10 proposals. The data, obtained by the Rochester Beacon from CWTU, shows that the task force scored down the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act,...
The battle over cryptocurrency mining in the Finger Lakes took a dramatic turn Thursday when the state Department of Environmental Conservation denied a permit renewal application for the Greenidge Generating Station on the western shore of Seneca Lake. The denial of the Title V air permit renewal followed a “a...
Kiva Rochester is poised to reach a milestone. The organization, which offers crowdfunded microloans to businesses in the city of Rochester, has awarded 167 loans totaling nearly $1 million since its inception in 2016. Small, interest-free, commercial loans in Rochester were nonexistent until the city of Rochester partnered with San...
As a House Select Committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol brings the event into renewed focus, Rochester native Andrew Celli Jr. has played a peripheral but potentially significant role in the controversy swirling around the unprecedented event. In the Jan. 6 melee, a...
KORE Wireless expects its Pittsford facility to anchor its managed services unit. The Georgia-based business, which specializes in Internet of Things offerings, opened the $1.2 million facility last month. KORE came to the area after its acquisition of Integron, an IoT company that focused on connected health care solutions. Its...
With more homicides and more crime guns traced per capita than most U.S. cities, Rochester has targeted reducing the supply of guns. To do so, it has adopted an approach found in many other cities: a gun buyback program. But do these programs work? That question does not have a...
Nearly nine in 10 readers who took part in a Rochester Beacon survey on Monday think the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong to overturn Roe v. Wade. When asked about the decision, announced Friday, 88 percent said they disapproved. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization eliminated the...
Julia Nunes hasn’t played a date on the road in five years. You can blame it on COVID, but you can thank her for accepting the offer to play this Jazz Fest with her dad—that Occasional Saint himself—Paul Nunes. Her dad seemed over the moon with the invite and I couldn’t fight the tears. It was a beautiful example of a bring-your-dad-to-work day. The Bacon Brothers made no attempt to acknowledge Nunes, so I’ve got nothing to say about them.
Friday at the Jazz Fest was full of surprises. I took a more relaxed approach to the festival, stopping by random shows and not worrying about a schedule. I only got to three shows, but this more laid-back perspective allowed me to really take in the community fostered by the festival. I met a couple of really friendly people and pet a few dogs. It was a great day.
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans believes remembering the history of an area matters to understand how far it has come. “Where we’re standing, for a long time, was known as Parcel 2. Some of us who remember that far back, remember it as Midtown Plaza,” Evans said in his opening remarks at an event held by the Rochester Beacon Wednesday. “It’s become a fast-moving wave now, and now it’s time to catch it.”
George Floyd’s death in police custody two years ago sparked international protests that led much of the corporate world to ramp up anti-racist messaging and pledge support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Late last year, the New York Times published an article probing this commitment’s potential. Can corporate...
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans assembled a Housing Quality Task Force in February to inform the city’s housing policy. Late last week, task force representatives from the Rochester City-Wide Tenant Union and Rochester Homeless Union announced their withdrawal from the group in protest. The decisions by CWTU’s Liz McGriff and...
A lender’s three-year-long attempt to force a foreclosure on the Hiram Sibley building and two adjacent East End properties is at least temporarily thwarted. The buildings’ owner is trying to reverse a recent Bankruptcy Court ruling ordering that foreclosure be allowed to move ahead. Built in 1925 by...
Monroe County hopes to retain and grow the pool of skilled talent in the region upon graduation through a cash incentive. The initiative, Rochester Emerging Talent and Innovations Network, offers recent graduates from area colleges and universities a $2,000 lump-sum payment provided they live, work and network in Monroe County for one year, officials say. In its pilot year, RETAIN Monroe allocated $100,000 to distribute up to 50 grants to eligible recipients.
If you want cool AC, just pop into Max of Eastman Place. If you want a cool scene, just pop into Max of Eastman Place like I did first thing on Day 4 of the Jazz Fest, where I dug jazz guitarist Dan Wilson. Wilson played it cream and smooth...
The Rochester region lags behind the rest of the state when it comes to key community indicators, ACT Rochester’s 2022 Regional Report Card shows. The nine-county area is doing as well or better than New York State in only one of eight areas: housing. From 2016 to 2020, median...
