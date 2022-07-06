ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

South African man sentenced to 3 years in prison for scamming Tyler church

CBS19
 2 days ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A South African man has been sentenced to prison for stealing from a local church. According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Livingstone Zitha, 52, was was charged with scamming a Tyler-area church into providing "love offerings" of several thousand dollars for his...

