South African man sentenced to 3 years in prison for scamming Tyler church

TYLER — Preliminary data for the Tyler Police Department shows that in 2021, there was a reduction in Part 1 crimes, which consist of violent crimes and property crimes, as well as a slight increase of crimes being reported. According to information from the police department, Part 1 offenses dropped more than 13% compared to 2020 data. There was also a drop of nearly five per cent for violent crime, with 489 reports for the year compared to 514 reported in 2020. The city of Tyler overall experienced a slight increase of about 1% in all reported crimes. In a prepared statement, Chief Jimmy Toler says, in part, “While we saw an increase of crimes being reported, I think that is a great sign of the trust and faith the Tyler community has in our officers.” Click here for a more complete rundown.

TYLER, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO