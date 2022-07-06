ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

We can’t keep shooting at moving targets with COVID

By Dr. Marc Siegel, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBxYe_0gWS91EV00
Tweet

I am concerned about the emerging BA.5 omicron SARS-COV-2 subvariant and I am not alone.

Single-stranded RNA viruses, including this one, are not stable and when there are trillions of copies around the globe there is a high risk of frequent mutations spinning off new variants and subvariants.

On the one hand, we are fortunate that the last several spinoffs have all been omicron, which affects primarily the upper airways rather than the lungs. On the other hand, with each succeeding subvariant, there is more immune evasion, meaning that the two-year-old vaccine — and especially, natural immunity from prior infection — are less and less effective at preventing reinfection.

Don’t get me wrong: There is still protection from severe disease, and it continues to make sense to “count” recent infection as being protective and for the public to continue to take vaccine boosters on top of this. But when the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, one difficult question was exactly how much protection the vaccines offered them against the latest subvariants. Clearly, the answer remains there is some protection, beneficial for most and especially important in kids at high risk of severe outcomes.

But with the highly transmissible BA-5 omicron subvariant beginning its steady march across Europe, the United Kingdom, and on into the United States, the question raises why can’t existing vaccines be modified rapidly to match it? Wasn’t that what we were promised when they were first approved? The BA-5 subvariant so far seems to be the most elusive and perhaps more severe than other iterations of omicron. So where are our updated tools to fight it?

The answer is that there are three things in the way of a rapid turnaround that could produce a booster more suited to the current state of the pandemic. The first is too much public resistance to the vaccine and COVID fatigue.

The second problem is too much regulation. With the old flu vaccine, for example, we rely on experiments done in ferrets to determine coverage for the latest strain. Production then takes about 9 months but using the same animal model the MRNA vaccines and these new boosters could be produced in a matter of weeks. But the FDA first needs to approve this pathway as the road to accelerated emergency use authorization.

The third problem is a lack of funding. One of the most unique features of the historic Operation Warp Speed was the pre-payment for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, an unprecedented public-private partnership that bore fruit in less than a year. The Biden administration has offered nothing similar, a huge omission in the face of millions of new cases.

To be clear, the long-term solution is to provide vaccines (currently being studied) to target more of the virus than just the spike protein, vaccines that could be used universally against all coronaviruses, and/or the kind of nasal barrier vaccine being developed by Dr. Akiko Iwasaki at Yale, which could prevent infection altogether. In the meantime, it makes great sense for the government to bolster the development and production of new antivirals and monoclonal antibodies as well as the kind of MRNA boosters to target an emerging variant in real-time, not one which is developed to protect us from a variant which is gone by the time the vaccine comes out.

Yes, the original vaccines continue to keep most of us out of the hospital, but we can and should try to better. Anemic public health policy doesn’t match a virus that is still causing extensive widespread illness and wreaking havoc across the globe.

Marc Siegel, M.D., is a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health. He is a Fox News medical correspondent and author of the new book, “COVID; the Politics of Fear and the Power of Science.”

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Omicron mystery: Why does COVID-19 keep beating vaccines and treatments?

NEW YORK — The latest sub-variants of the Omicron COVID-19 strain appear to be even more skilled at eluding vaccines and antibody treatments, according to a troubling new report. Researchers from Columbia University say these new sub-variants (BA.2.12.1, BA.4, BA.5) are largely driving the latest surge in U.S. COVID infections.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Siegel
deseret.com

New omicron subvariants vs. vaccines: Here’s what you need to know

The new COVID-19 subvariants are the reason behind the latest surge in infections in the United States. BA.4 and BA.5, first identified in South Africa, together make up over 70% of cases, while the “stealth” omicron variant accounts for 27.3% of cases. Here’s everything you need to know...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Teacher's life claims her life is 'ruined' after developing a dangerous blood condition a month after getting a Covid vaccine - and she lost her job too thanks to mandates

An Australian teacher says her life has 'essentially been ruined' after developing a blood disorder a month after getting a Covid vaccine, something she blames on the jab. Bek Bickerton, from Queensland, claims she experienced side effects after receiving her first Pfizer shot in October last year and was then barred from work after refusing to get her second dose.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Europe#Ba
contagionlive.com

As Omicron Spreads, Public Health Officials Ponder When to Update COVID-19 Vaccine

Rather than developing vaccines for each new variant, some officials are pushing to follow the flu vaccine model, with annual vaccination. Just as “COVID-19” became a household term when it was designated as the name of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, terms like “Delta variant” and “omicron variant” have since become buzzwords, hearkening variations in the virus and new waves of infections.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Twin Omicron subvariants have taken over the U.S., but they’re not quite identical. One is ‘the worst version of the virus we’ve seen’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A pair of immune-evading Omicron subvariants are now dominant in the U.S., having overtaken so-called "stealth Omicron" and close relative BA.2.12.1 in mere weeks, according to federal health data released Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Stealthy’ new Covid variant can reinfect you every month

Health experts across the globe are signalling alarm as they begin reporting that Omicron BA.5, the coronavirus strain that is currently outpacing other variants in infection and has become the dominant strain in the US and abroad, has the ability to reinfect people within weeks of contracting the virus.Andrew Roberston, the chief health officer in Western Australia, told News.com.au that though previously the wisdom held that most people would retain a certain level of protection against reinfection if they were vaccinated or had retained some level of natural immunity due to a recent contraction of the virus, this hasn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Now That BA.5 Is Dominant, Stopping It Will Be Difficult

Around the world, the latest Omicron subvariant, BA.5, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It just took the top spot in the U.S.: As of the last week of June, BA.5 made up more than half of all new COVID-19 cases, according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s up 10 percentage points compared to the prior week.
SCIENCE
Health Digest

The COVID Booster Formulation Is Evolving. Here's How It Could Be Different By The Fall

Since COVID-19 first appeared in December 2019, several variants and subvariants have emerged. Of those, the Omicron subvariant is milder than other variants, despite spreading more easily. Omicron caused a record number of cases when it first emerged, but it is less likely to result in hospitalization and death. Symptoms can vary depending on vaccination status, previous infections, health conditions, and age (via Yale Medicine).
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Access to a second COVID booster vaccine has been expanded to people 30 years and over

Australia has just expanded access to a second COVID booster to everyone 30 years and over, while recommending it only for people 50 and over. That means it’s up to people aged 30-49 years to decide whether they would like a second booster, but they will not be actively encouraged. The promise of COVID vaccines as a means to completely ending the pandemic was short-lived. Just as vaccines matched to the original strain of the virus were being rolled out in late 2020, multiple new variants of concern emerged, with increasing vaccine breakthrough infections. Vaccines are not as protective against variants such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Urgent call to update vaccines to target variants as cases rise to near-record levels

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

COVID-19 measures still impacting foodborne disease stats in Norway

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is still being felt in figures on foodborne infections as the majority of them decreased in Norway this past year. In 2021, there was a decline for most infectious diseases that spread from food, water and animals and are subject to notification. This is probably due to less travel and infection control measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

627K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy