Anker's Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Save You Up to $400 on Its Nebula Projectors

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Want to automate your home without having to buy all new smart home devices? Try out the Amazon smart plug, a simple solution to turning lights, fans and appliances on or off automatically or remotely. You can pair the smart plug with Alexa to add voice control. Just say "Alexa, turn on the fan" and it will be done. Same thing goes for coffee makers, electric kettles, humidifiers, lamps and holiday lighting. While smart plugs are usually $25 each, you can get one (or many) for just $13 with free Prime shipping. This deal is a part of Amazon's limited-time deals on home devices and only lasts for the next eight days.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO