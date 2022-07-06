ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Norman Rockwell paintings being removed from the White House: report

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 2 days ago
A group of four paintings from American painter Norman Rockwell have been taken off the walls of the White House, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The paintings are part of the “So You Want to See the President” series, which features different Americans, including political officials, waiting at the White House to meet with the president.

Politico reported that two people familiar with the matter said the family that owns the paintings wanted to reclaim them and their request was approved last year. Rockwell’s sketches originated from when he visited the White House in 1943.

The Rockwell works were displayed in the West Wing of the White House.

The White House did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Betty Monkman, a former White House chief curator, told Politico that descendants of President Franklin Roosevelt’s press secretary Steve Early lent them to the White House. Rockwell had given the paintings to Early after he made them.

A person familiar with the matter told Politico that several pictures of President Biden have replaced the Rockwell paintings.

The prints were initially on display in the lower press hallway, but they were moved to the hallway between the upper press area and the Roosevelt Room during the presidency of George W. Bush.

One of Rockwell’s works, “Working on the Statue of Liberty,” remains in the building. Director Steven Spielberg donated the painting to the White House during the Clinton administration.

Barbara Sussman, who has appraised some of Rockwell’s works, told Politico that the artist’s works have sold for between $50,000 and $200,000 in the past two years.

Amber Hulke
2d ago

Article says the Whitehouse replaced the Rockwell Paintings with several paintings of Joe Biden..... Probably to remind him that he is the President and he's in the Whitehouse, since he has no clue where he is half the time.

Greg Garrot
2d ago

The paintings were on loan to the White House the article makes it sound like whoever owns them is doing something wrong taking them back. On loan isn't forever

john
2d ago

Rockwell painting have been replaced with pictures of Biden?!?! Bahahaha...!!!..!!! Those portraits are probably labeled "This is YOU!"

POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

