Norman Rockwell paintings being removed from the White House: report

Tweet

A group of four paintings from American painter Norman Rockwell have been taken off the walls of the White House, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The paintings are part of the “So You Want to See the President” series, which features different Americans, including political officials, waiting at the White House to meet with the president.

Politico reported that two people familiar with the matter said the family that owns the paintings wanted to reclaim them and their request was approved last year. Rockwell’s sketches originated from when he visited the White House in 1943.

The Rockwell works were displayed in the West Wing of the White House.

The White House did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Betty Monkman, a former White House chief curator, told Politico that descendants of President Franklin Roosevelt’s press secretary Steve Early lent them to the White House. Rockwell had given the paintings to Early after he made them.

A person familiar with the matter told Politico that several pictures of President Biden have replaced the Rockwell paintings.

The prints were initially on display in the lower press hallway, but they were moved to the hallway between the upper press area and the Roosevelt Room during the presidency of George W. Bush.

One of Rockwell’s works, “Working on the Statue of Liberty,” remains in the building. Director Steven Spielberg donated the painting to the White House during the Clinton administration.

Barbara Sussman, who has appraised some of Rockwell’s works, told Politico that the artist’s works have sold for between $50,000 and $200,000 in the past two years.