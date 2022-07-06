ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Highest-earning counties in Texas

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mb2pe_0gWS8WIk00
Texas State flag on the pole waving in the wing against blue sky and white clouds

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Texas.

#50. Roberts County

– Median household income: $61,964

— 2.9% below state average, 4.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.7%

— #651 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

— #749 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Medina County

– Median household income: $62,701

— 1.8% below state average, 3.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.5%

— #514 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #707 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Cooke County

– Median household income: $62,733

— 1.7% below state average, 3.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #611 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #706 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Fayette County

– Median household income: $62,872

— 1.5% below state average, 3.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #882 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #697 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Gaines County

– Median household income: $62,994

— 1.3% below state average, 3.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.9%

— #554 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #691 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Harris County

– Median household income: $63,022

— 1.3% below state average, 3.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

— #470 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #690 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Ector County

– Median household income: $63,096

— 1.1% below state average, 2.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

— #505 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #682 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Clay County

– Median household income: $63,125

— 1.1% below state average, 2.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

— #656 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #678 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Lipscomb County

– Median household income: $63,182

— 1.0% below state average, 2.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

— #849 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #674 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Orange County

– Median household income: $63,488

— 0.5% below state average, 2.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.9%

— #435 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #667 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Winkler County

– Median household income: $63,585

— 0.4% below state average, 2.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.9%

— #627 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #660 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Archer County

– Median household income: $63,958

— 0.2% above state average, 1.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

— #517 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #640 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Oldham County

– Median household income: $64,250

— 0.7% above state average, 1.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.9%

— #631 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

— #624 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Somervell County

– Median household income: $64,394

— 0.9% above state average, 0.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

— #294 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #616 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Austin County

– Median household income: $64,468

— 1.0% above state average, 0.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.5%

— #516 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #613 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Lampasas County

– Median household income: $64,808

— 1.5% above state average, 0.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.9%

— #631 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #589 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Johnson County

– Median household income: $65,311

— 2.3% above state average, 0.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.5%

— #579 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #560 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. McMullen County

– Median household income: $67,386

— 5.6% above state average, 3.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.3%

— #525 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #474 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Wise County

– Median household income: $67,726

— 6.1% above state average, 4.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

— #370 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #456 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Randall County

– Median household income: $68,186

— 6.8% above state average, 4.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

— #452 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

— #437 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Hays County

– Median household income: $68,724

— 7.7% above state average, 5.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

— #390 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #413 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Yoakum County

– Median household income: $69,004

— 8.1% above state average, 6.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.6%

— #365 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #406 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Armstrong County

– Median household income: $69,386

— 8.7% above state average, 6.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.6%

— #330 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

— #394 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Martin County

– Median household income: $70,000

— 9.7% above state average, 7.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 31.9%

— #398 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

— #381 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Tarrant County

– Median household income: $70,306

— 10.2% above state average, 8.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.3%

— #343 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #370 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Blanco County

– Median household income: $70,397

— 10.3% above state average, 8.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.7%

— #443 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #368 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Hood County

– Median household income: $71,253

— 11.6% above state average, 9.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.5%

— #336 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #346 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Bastrop County

– Median household income: $71,820

— 12.5% above state average, 10.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.6%

— #365 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #327 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Kaufman County

– Median household income: $72,179

— 13.1% above state average, 11.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 35.2%

— #276 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #318 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Carson County

– Median household income: $74,246

— 16.3% above state average, 14.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 35.5%

— #271 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #274 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Glasscock County

– Median household income: $74,375

— 16.5% above state average, 14.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 40.7%

— #158 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #272 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Galveston County

– Median household income: $74,633

— 16.9% above state average, 14.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 38.1%

— #214 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #269 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Andrews County

– Median household income: $75,147

— 17.7% above state average, 15.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 34.1%

— #310 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #260 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Guadalupe County

– Median household income: $75,774

— 18.7% above state average, 16.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 34.6%

— #293 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #251 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Ellis County

– Median household income: $79,834

— 25.1% above state average, 22.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 38.4%

— #205 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

— #197 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Wilson County

– Median household income: $80,082

— 25.5% above state average, 23.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 39.8%

— #175 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #193 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Travis County

– Median household income: $80,668

— 26.4% above state average, 24.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 40.5%

— #162 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #188 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Comal County

– Median household income: $80,781

— 26.6% above state average, 24.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 38.3%

— #210 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #186 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Midland County

– Median household income: $83,217

— 30.4% above state average, 28.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 41.3%

— #148 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #156 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Montgomery County

– Median household income: $83,274

— 30.5% above state average, 28.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 42.4%

— #127 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

— #155 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Borden County

– Median household income: $83,281

— 30.5% above state average, 28.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 46.2%

— #81 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #154 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Brazoria County

– Median household income: $83,325

— 30.6% above state average, 28.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 40.4%

— #165 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #152 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Parker County

– Median household income: $84,189

— 31.9% above state average, 29.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 42.1%

— #133 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #145 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Denton County

– Median household income: $90,354

— 41.6% above state average, 39.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 45.5%

— #88 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%

— #90 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Williamson County

– Median household income: $90,834

— 42.3% above state average, 39.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 45.1%

— #92 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

— #86 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Chambers County

– Median household income: $95,989

— 50.4% above state average, 47.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 48.6%

— #58 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #63 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Kendall County

– Median household income: $98,692

— 54.6% above state average, 51.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 49.4%

— #54 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

— #54 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Fort Bend County

– Median household income: $100,189

— 57.0% above state average, 54.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 50.1%

— #49 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

— #49 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Collin County

– Median household income: $100,541

— 57.5% above state average, 54.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 50.3%

— #47 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

— #47 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Rockwall County

– Median household income: $105,956

— 66.0% above state average, 63.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 53.7%

— #25 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 2.6%

— #28 highest among all counties nationwide

