ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

'The Black Phone' Offers a Refreshing Take on Sibling Dynamics

By Emily Bernard
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Black Phone.When you go to the movies to see a horror film, you surely expect to see some blood, jump scares, and death… but what about a surprisingly heartwarming brother-sister bond? The Black Phone, the latest offering from the Blumhouse Productions, the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

What Is A Pick Me Girl? The Meaning Behind TikTok Trend Explained

Oh TikTok, the latest trendsetting app beloved for its ability to entertain yourself with mindless scrolling for literal hours. TikTok’s can be funny, TikTok’s can be educational, but most of all, TikTok’s can be absolutely fucking savage. In fact, the app is fast becoming known for toxic comment sections and viral trends that can escalate into to bullying and harassment. One example? The trend towards bashing the ‘Pick Me Girl’.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

Discovery+ Dares You Not to Fall in Love With the Adorable Trailer for 'The Bond'

Cute animal lovers – AKA everyone – assemble! Discovery+ released the trailer for The Bond, a four-part miniseries that centers around a group of people who formed surprising and unbreakable bonds with animals that you typically don’t have as pets. Produced by Robert Downey Jr., the inspiring and heartwarming series premieres next week.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Jeremy Davies
Person
Jesus
Person
Robin
Person
E. Roger Mitchell
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Suicide#The Blumhouse Productions
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Maybe in Another Timeline

Editor's note: This review contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For its first season finale, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes a page out of the Kelvin Universe and sends Captain Pike (Anson Mount) into an alternate timeline to teach him the necessity of his sacrifice. When Pike meets one of the young people who actually dies in the incident where Pike is destined to sacrifice himself, he sees the opportunity to save both himself and the child from that grim future. Before he can finalize that decision, however, Pike gets a ghosts-of-Christmas-future-style visit from none other than the version of himself that survives the tragic accident.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Comes After Death in the Movie?

Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.For those who love Marvel comics and have been following Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) journey as the Mighty Thor, Jane's end in Thor: Love and Thunder might not be too much of a surprise. After learning that every time she wields Mjolnir, Jane risks her life because of the energy it takes to become Mighty Thor, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) begs her to stay in her hospital bed while he goes to fight Gorr (Christian Bale) and rescue the kids in the cage. But, when push comes to shove, and when Thor's life is at risk, Jane picks up the hammer and does what needs to be done.
MOVIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
One Green Planet

Animals Are Increasingly Being Teased and Tortured on Social Media, According to New Report

There is a growing number of animals being teased and tortured on video on social media, according to a new report by the Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC). SMACC is a section of Asia for Animals organization and the new report revealed that between February and May 2022, 200 videos depicting animals being tortured by teasing were shared on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Large Black Vulture Joins Paraglider For a Ride Through the Sky

Imagine paragliding thousands of feet above the world, absorbing a brand new perspective of your homeland. Just a few strings, a bit of metal, and some cloth protects you from a life-ending plummet. Now imagine sharing the exhilarating ride with a massive bird; not Larry, but a giant black vulture sharing the view before perching itself to your foot rest.
ANIMALS
classicfm.com

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

This white poodle had a ball playing piano while his owners were out. Another musical dog has graced our screens, and we couldn’t be happier. In the video (watch below), a white pooch can be seen hopping up onto the piano stool and warming up with a couple of cluster chords.
ANIMALS
Collider

New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Footage Teases Zachary Levi’s SDCC Return

Star Zachary Levi revealed on Instagram that DC is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Shazam! is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and with a big SDCC panel set to unite the film’s cast and crew, fans should also expect to watch the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best '80s Song From Each 'Stranger Things 4' Episode

Any news regarding Stranger Things has consumed the summer of 2022. The fourth season of the explosively popular Netflix horror series aired in two volumes, with the second volume releasing most recently on July 1st. Though the second volume only contains a couple of episodes, fans were thrilled to discover that their run times total roughly four hours.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy