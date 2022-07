A pair of Cameron women are in the Clinton County Jail facing felony level drug charges following an investigation by Cameron Police. According to a release from Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor, Cameron Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue in Cameron in relation to a narcotics investigation. As a result of that warrant law enforcement arrested two women.

