TV Series

'Ms. Marvel' Episode 5 Review: A Trail of Stars Leads the Way to an Emotionally Satisfying Penultimate Chapter

By Arezou Amin
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only two episodes of Ms. Marvel left, the series had the seemingly thankless task of trying to bring it all to a close without sacrificing the tight character-focused storytelling that has by far been the strongest aspect of the show thus far. However, with the lead-in to Episode 5, "Time...

collider.com

Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Maybe in Another Timeline

Editor's note: This review contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For its first season finale, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes a page out of the Kelvin Universe and sends Captain Pike (Anson Mount) into an alternate timeline to teach him the necessity of his sacrifice. When Pike meets one of the young people who actually dies in the incident where Pike is destined to sacrifice himself, he sees the opportunity to save both himself and the child from that grim future. Before he can finalize that decision, however, Pike gets a ghosts-of-Christmas-future-style visit from none other than the version of himself that survives the tragic accident.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Ms. Marvel Stars Open Up About The Elements Of Muslim Culture They Were Most Excited For The Show To Tackle

Minor spoilers for the latest episode of Ms. Marvel, “Time and Again” lie ahead. Ms. Marvel has nearly reached the end of its season, which is a shame, because it’s downright delightful. The series, which has received high praise from critics, introduces a great new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sports some creative visuals and features some stunning action sequences. On top of all that though, it also beautifully highlights various aspects of Muslim culture. It’s been refreshing to see this play out in a big, mainstream Marvel production, and it’s part why Kamala Khan’s presence in the MCU is so special. All of this certainly wasn’t taken for granted by its stars, who were excited by the fact that it would cover aspects of their culture.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.
MOVIES
Collider

Ms. Marvel: Who Plays Aisha, Kamala Khan's Powerful Great-Grandmother?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandmother, Aisha, was first mentioned back in Ms. Marvel Episode 2 and there has been an air of mystery surrounding the character ever since. The latest episode of the Disney+ series finally delved into her story and answered questions about how she pertains to Kamala's arc. As it turns out, she's a Djinn who has become trapped in our dimension, but it's here where she has met a loving family and seems to have no desire to leave. This causes a huge feud with Najma, another Djinn, who feels betrayed by Aisha. Kamala, who has been sent back to this time by Najma, then has to witness her great-grandmother die, but as she dies she manages to send her powers into the bangles, and we see Kamala gain her powers. The story is emotional, yet action-packed and Aisha is a welcomed addition to the cast of Ms Marvel. But who portrays her so powerfully?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#British#Muslim
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Comes After Death in the Movie?

Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.For those who love Marvel comics and have been following Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) journey as the Mighty Thor, Jane's end in Thor: Love and Thunder might not be too much of a surprise. After learning that every time she wields Mjolnir, Jane risks her life because of the energy it takes to become Mighty Thor, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) begs her to stay in her hospital bed while he goes to fight Gorr (Christian Bale) and rescue the kids in the cage. But, when push comes to shove, and when Thor's life is at risk, Jane picks up the hammer and does what needs to be done.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Announces Wakanda, a Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel is putting the spotlight on the African nation of Wakanda in a new limited series this fall. Instead of focusing on Black Panther, the new Wakanda series will star several characters from the franchise, including Shuri and Killmonger. Wakanda spins out of John Ridley's run on Black Panther, which has turned T'Challa into an outlaw and no longer king of his homeland. Each issue of Wakanda will highlight a different fan-favorite character, with the first issue starring Shuri in a tale from writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina. There will also be a "History of the Black Panther" backup story weaving through each issue from writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ScreenCrush

‘Wonder Man’ TV Series in Development at Marvel

Hardcore Marvel fans will get to see one of the company’s longtime heroes in his own TV series. Wonder Man — no relation to DC’s Wonder Woman — is reportedly up for his own Marvel Disney+ TV series. The show is being developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Andrew Guest is the series’ head writer and producer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
MOVIES
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
Collider

Discovery+ Dares You Not to Fall in Love With the Adorable Trailer for 'The Bond'

Cute animal lovers – AKA everyone – assemble! Discovery+ released the trailer for The Bond, a four-part miniseries that centers around a group of people who formed surprising and unbreakable bonds with animals that you typically don’t have as pets. Produced by Robert Downey Jr., the inspiring and heartwarming series premieres next week.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

What’s next for Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Taron Egerton has confirmed he’s met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to discuss playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview Egerton was asked if there’s any truth to the rumours he could become the clawed-and-flawed mutant in the planned X-Men reboot. ‘I don’t think...
MOVIES

