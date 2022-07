Whew, we finally have an industrial solar ordinance. The frustrating years of struggle, the time, the expense, the energy, at last, it’s done. Personally, I do not believe that industrial solar is compatible with the many special environments that are present in Page County. I have not made an effort to see how feasible industrial solar will be under the new conditions and we will just have to wait and see if we get some new applications. I think the new ordinance conditions will make it pretty difficult to consolidate enough parcels to justify an application.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO