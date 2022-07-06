Check out this inside look at Theatre Three in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Theatre Three is a staple of the Dallas Metroplex. It was founded in 1961 by Norma Young, Jac Alder, Esther, Ragland, and Roy Dracup; however, they weren’t operating in the same place they are today.

Before they were performing on Laclede St., the company was performing at the Sheraton Hotel until 1969 when they finally leased their current space. In 1985, they purchased the building themselves.

With such rich history behind the company, Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams wanted to dive deeper. Here is her conversation with Theater Three.

