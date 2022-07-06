ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

PennDOT announces plan to replace old bridge in NEPA

PennDOT has announced plans to replace a deteriorating concrete bridge in Dallas Township. The Overbrook Avenue span crosses over the North Memorial Highway in that part of Luzerne County. The public may view plans both in person and online. An in person display will be available at the Dallas Township Municipal Building on July 19 at 6pm. The digital version will be online from July 11 through July 22 at the PennDOT District 4 website. The project is expected to take place from summer of 2024 to summer 2026. A detour will be in place during the project.

