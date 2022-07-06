Local priest on leave amid sex abuse allegations

Scranton Police have three teens in custody after a fatal stabbing in the city. Police were called to reports of a large fight yesterday afternoon in the area of 3 West Olive Street. When they arrived several people fled. Authorities say they found 18 year old Tyler McKenna with several stab wounds. He died upon arrival at the hospital. A short time later officers took Amir Williams, and Nahsyeis Williams both 16 and Sheldon Datilus 17 into custody. According to Scranton Police, surveillance video from a near by business Nahsyeis Williams and Sheldon Datilus both fought with McKenna and Amir Williams stabbed him several times. All three are being charged as adults in connection with the incident. All are facing felony charges. The investigation is on going.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO