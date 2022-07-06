Local priest on leave amid sex abuse allegations
The Diocese of Scranton says that Monsignor Michael Delaney, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit has been placed on administrative leave and barred from practicing the ministry after allegations he sexually assaulted an adult with a cognitive impairment. The Diocese was notified in March that a man alleged Delaney assaulted him in 2002, when the man was 31, while Delaney served as pastor of St. Gabriel's Church in Hazleton. It immediately notified police and began its own investigation, which determined the allegation is credible. The attorney for Delaney says Our Lady of the Snows parishioners were notified this past weekend of Delaney’s removal.
