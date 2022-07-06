ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks Summit, PA

Local priest on leave amid sex abuse allegations

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qy6OR_0gWS78ue00

The Diocese of Scranton says that Monsignor Michael Delaney, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit has been placed on administrative leave and barred from practicing the ministry after allegations he sexually assaulted an adult with a cognitive impairment. The Diocese was notified in March that a man alleged Delaney assaulted him in 2002, when the man was 31, while Delaney served as pastor of St. Gabriel's Church in Hazleton. It immediately notified police and began its own investigation, which determined the allegation is credible. The attorney for Delaney says Our Lady of the Snows parishioners were notified this past weekend of Delaney’s removal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio WILK

Searching for missing boy from Susquehanna County

State Police in Gibson, Susquehanna County, are asking for your help in finding a missing boy from Montrose. 12 year old Mason Joseph Maguschak left his home on Chenango Street and was last seen at 10:15 pm Wednesday wearing a white t-shirt, gray adidas pants with black stripes and black slides. Maguschak is originally from the Carbondale area. He is 4'4", 70 pounds with blue eyes and sandy colored hair. If you have any information you are asked to contact State Police at Gibson.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

News rules for backpacks and clothes in Scranton School District

When all students return to the classroom in the Scranton School District they will be carrying clear backpacks, gym bags and lunch bags. The backpacks will also no longer be allowed to be carried throughout the day in the school building. Those are some of the changes announced after recent heightened safety concerns following gang related violence. The updated policy also includes hooded tops being kept in a locker and students no longer have to have shirts embroidered with the district's name.
NewsRadio WILK

D.A. wants Commissioner barred from getting his emails

One Lackawanna County Commissioner has a court date next month. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a civil motion against Commissioner Debi Domenick for accessing 500 e-mails from the warden of the Lackawanna County Prison. The emails centered on an investigation into alleged wrong doing of an employee. According to the DA, Domenick ordered the Director of the County's IT department to access the emails, some of which were confidential. Domenick says she has authority to access all emails in the county's server under the county' policy regarding electronic information. Powell is seeking an injunction to stop her from accessing emails from his office.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
City
Clarks Summit, PA
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
NewsRadio WILK

PennDOT announces plan to replace old bridge in NEPA

PennDOT has announced plans to replace a deteriorating concrete bridge in Dallas Township. The Overbrook Avenue span crosses over the North Memorial Highway in that part of Luzerne County. The public may view plans both in person and online. An in person display will be available at the Dallas Township Municipal Building on July 19 at 6pm. The digital version will be online from July 11 through July 22 at the PennDOT District 4 website. The project is expected to take place from summer of 2024 to summer 2026. A detour will be in place during the project.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NEPA man indicted for mailing threats

Federal prosecutors say 37-year old James Meininger, Jr. of Kingston has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to various officials. The indictment charges Meininger mailed the letters threatening to kidnap and injure the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Deputy Secretary of Defense and Speaker of the House. The indictment also alleges Meininger sent a threatening letter to a news reporter in Wilkes-Barre. He faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, probation and a fine if convicted.
KINGSTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Skeletal remains found in Luzerne County

Human skeletal remains were found in one part of Luzerne County. The discovery was made yesterday morning in a wooded area along Route 115 in Plains Township, not far from Interstate 81. Officials say the person is believed to be a white male, possibly in the age range of 25 to 40. The remains were taken to Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab for further examination. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Pedestrian killed in Luzerne County accident

It was a pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Plymouth. The Luzerne County Coroner says 86-year old James Mahon of Plymouth, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking near theTurkey Hill convenience store on East Main Street Saturday afternoon. The car careened into the store's parking lot. An autopsy Monday determined Mahon died of multiple traumatic injuries caused by the crash, and the manner of death was ruled accidental. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Plymouth police and State Police. The name of the driver has not been released.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Administrative Leave#Snows#Pastor#Violent Crime#The Diocese Of Scranton#Diocese#St Gabriel
NewsRadio WILK

Deadly accident in Luzerne County under investigation

The investigation into a fatal crash in Plymouth continues. It happened Saturday afternoon on West Main Street near the Turkey Hill. According to officials, three vehicles were involved, one which flipped onto its roof. One person was ejected from one of the vehicles. No other information on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crash have yet been released.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Additional threat charges against local man accused of threatening Gov. Wolf

A Lackawanna County man awaiting trial for allegedly threatening Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this year faces new charges after investigators say he threatened in an email to kill four Lackawanna County prosecutors. 40-year old Christopher Ward from Covington Township, was arrested on multiple counts of retaliation against a prosecutor and other charges and ordered held in Lackawanna County Prison on $500,000 bail. Ward had been free on bail in the initial case.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NEPA man sentenced for vehicular homicide of young boy

A Susquehanna County man was sentenced to spend up to the next three years in state prison for the vehicular homicide of 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly in what state police at Shickshinny say was a hit-and-run crash in Huntington Township more than a year ago. 36-year-old Robert Ball of Lenoxville, pled guilty in May to homicide by vehicle under a plea agreement with Luzerne County prosecutors who withdrew the most serious charge among others, which called for a sentence of three to six years.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne County roadwork underway

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues. Today begins drainage work, excavation for rock placement along Route 339, excavation for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339 and will continue working on structures over two unnamed tributaries. A detour is in place.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsRadio WILK

Three teens in custody in connection with stabbing death in Scranton

Scranton Police have three teens in custody after a fatal stabbing in the city. Police were called to reports of a large fight yesterday afternoon in the area of 3 West Olive Street. When they arrived several people fled. Authorities say they found 18 year old Tyler McKenna with several stab wounds. He died upon arrival at the hospital. A short time later officers took Amir Williams, and Nahsyeis Williams both 16 and Sheldon Datilus 17 into custody. According to Scranton Police, surveillance video from a near by business Nahsyeis Williams and Sheldon Datilus both fought with McKenna and Amir Williams stabbed him several times. All three are being charged as adults in connection with the incident. All are facing felony charges. The investigation is on going.
SCRANTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Two suspects arrested in shooting death of Lackawanna County teen

Arrests have been made in connection with a homicide investigation in one part of Lackawanna County. Evan Wasko and Liam O'Malley, both 18, have been charged in the death of 17 year old Joseph Roberson that occured last Saturday night. According to a news release from PA State Police at Dunmore, the pair are facing charges which include criminal homicide, terroristic threats and firearms violations. The investigation is on-going but so far State Police say it began at an underage drinking party. Roberson left the party and was met as he arrived at his home on Bowens Road on Spring Brook Township by 4 individuals in a vehicle. They have identified Evan Wasko as the shooter.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Prepare for traffic delays in this part of NEPA

Peach Fest begins at Montage Mountain today and continues until Sunday. The Scranton Wilkes Barre RailRiders are also home this weekend at PNC Field in Moosic. Officials remind you, coupled with the holiday weekend travelers, there will be plenty of traffic in that area. Drivers and those attending events near Davis Street and Montage Mtn road are being asked to slow down and be patient.
MOOSIC, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Special $3.99 gallon for E88 fuel at Sheetz stations through July 4th

Sheetz convenience stores have announced that some of its convenience stores will lower some gas prices to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. The lower prices are “effective immediately.” Unleaded 88 gasoline will sell for $3.99 a gallon while the E85 will sell for $3.49 a gallon thru Monday July 4th. The price cuts are only available at the stores that carry those grades of gasoline. That includes the station in Shavertown and the Sheetz near Scranton high school. You also need to check your owner's manual to see if your car can use the 88 and 85 grades of unleaded gasoline. 88 is acceptable for most vehicles manufactured from 2001 on.
SHAVERTOWN, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Black fly spraying begins in NEPA today

Beginning today, parts of the area will see the aerial black fly suppression operation getting underway. The Department of Environmental Protection will begin the operation in Columbia County. Then it will move into Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming and Bradford. According to the DEP website, a helicopter will fly at tree top level to dispense an organic material, not a chemical to control the black fly population. Areas to be treated include the Chemung River, Fishing Creek, Tunkhannock Creek and the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Man carrying gun fired at suspected shooter earlier this month in Pittston Township

The Luzerne County District Attorney says a citizen legally carrying a weapon fired back at the alleged shooter at a shopping center in Luzerne County earlier this month. Christopher Carmona from New York City is charged with shooting a woman outside her car in the Walmart parking lot in Pittston Township on June 1. D.A. Sam Sanguedolce confirms that someone legally carrying a gun was at the nail salon, heard gunshots, went outside, and returned fire three times. The suspect was not injured and fled on foot.He was apprehended hours later in Dupont. The citizen who fired at the suspect was deemed to be justified for firing three times. Carmona is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm, and other charges. The investigation continues into the shooting in Luzerne County.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Reassessment meetings set up in various parts of Lackawanna County

Meetings have been scheduled in various areas of Lackawanna County to talk about the planned reassessment. On Tuesday, June 21 there will be 2 meetings, one at Lackawanna College in Scranton at 2pm and a second at Lakeland High School in Scott Township at 6pm. Another is set for Monday June 27 at North Pocono High School in Covington Township. A fourth meeting, this one, online, is scheduled for July 11th with more information to be announced. Each meeting will include a presentation by Tyler Technologies, the company which will be conducting the reassessment. They are expected to have new land values ready by February 2025. Residents will be given the chance to appeal.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
318
Followers
244
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy