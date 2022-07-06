ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges against Anthony Mundine are DROPPED after ex-NRL star was due to face court over Covid travel breach last year - but anti-vaxxer will still attend a hearing for a public order offence

By Ollie Lewis
 3 days ago

Former NRL star and boxer Anthony Mundine has had charges against him withdrawn after police alleged that he travelled to the North Coast of NSW during Sydney's strict lockdown period, according to reports.

Mundine, 47, was hit with a number of fines in July 2021 for failing to follow public health orders and a noticed direction and was subsequently slapped with two court attendance notices.

NSW Police alleged that the former Dragons and Broncos star attended a licenced premises in Yamba, situated in northern New South Wales, despite living in Sydney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GT7th_0gWS75GT00
Anthony Mundine has seen charges against him dropped over two alleged Covid offences

At the time, travel outside Sydney was banned as a result of strict lockdown measures owing to the Delta outbreak of Covid-19.

Mundine, who has expressed his anti-vax views in the past, was set to face Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday but PerthNow has revealed that his two charges have been dismissed.

However, the 47-year-old is still due to face a court hearing later this year regarding another charge of not complying with a public health order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpNzw_0gWS75GT00
The 47-year-old was accused of travelling to northern NSW during Sydney's strict lockdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOhgH_0gWS75GT00
He still faces a court date over a public order offence allegedly committed at a Bunnings store

It is alleged that Mundine was seen entering a Bunnings store in Sydney without a facemask and it is claimed he refused to complete a QR code check-in at the store's entrance. The ex-professional boxer denies the charges.

The court date was originally set for January this year but was pushed back due to the Omicron outbreak. The police case against Mundine involves two prosecution witnesses, body-worn camera footage and CCTV.

Mundine strongly opposes Covid vaccines and attended an anti-lockdown pro-freedom rally in 2021.

'Do your research, it's a death wish,' Mr Mundine wrote on social media, contradicting expert medical and scientific evidence stating that vaccines have the opposite effect.

'It's all fear mongering,' he said.

