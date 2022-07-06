What to know about Lafayette City Council's probe of Mayor Josh Guillory's contracts, projects

Lafayette’s City Council is looking into a handful of projects and contracts handled by Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration as tensions between the council and Guillory continued to escalate at this week's meeting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Guillory’s new pace of drainage has been mired in issues

The council’s probe into certain parts of Guillory’s administration comes after a series of legal setbacks for what has become known as Guillory’s new pace of government.

City Council probe: Lafayette council questions Guillory admin on contractor payments, public projects

Guillory’s push for more and faster work on public drainage projects has landed Lafayette Consolidated Government in a series of locally unprecedented lawsuits, which raised concerns among council members.

Court to rule in land grab suit: Does Lafayette need drainage plan to take private property?

Those projects have also spurred questions of whether Guillory’s administration followed the law, particularly with respect to its clandestine removal of the Cypress Island Swamp spoil banks in St. Martin Parish in February.

Former Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera told the Current in May that LCG’s spoil banks removal was likely a “violation of the bid law” since LCG’s paid contractor Rigid Constructors $3.7 million for the work even though it was done without a bid as part of a $390,000 contract.

Council levied questions at June meeting

The City Council gave Guillory’s administration a list of 18 questions related specifically to a handful of projects largely done by Rigid Constructors that included requests for documentation of those projects’ costs and their use of subcontractors.

Guillory wasn't present at that point during the June 7 meeting, leaving his Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter to handle the situation, which sparked a testy exchange between Wingerter and City Council Chair Nanette Cook before Wingerter left the meeting.

At the time, Cook made it clear the council was aiming to get answers and discuss the issues during its July 5 meeting, but Wingerter took issue with the timing of the questions at the June 7 meeting.

Guillory called inquiry political, told council to hire an auditor

After the council’s June 7 meeting, Guillory waited to respond to their questions until late June, sending a letter to the council office on June 24 that ultimately called the probe “political.” He doubled down on that messaging at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“It sure does feel like there's a small, but very vocal, group of people who would rather see my administration fail than Lafayette succeed,” he told the council.

In his letter, Guillory also informed the council that LCG staff was too busy to conduct such a large search of its records. He recommended the City Council join with the Parish Council to hire an auditor to answer its questions.

Guillory’s relationship with the Parish Council has been far better during his two-and-a-half years in office than his relationship with the City Council. He has at times used that to his advantage by tying the councils together on issues where the City Council is likely to challenge him.

Council unhappy with lack of response

Tuesday’s meeting saw City Council members unhappy with Guillory’s joint city-parish auditor idea and his administration’s refusal to answer any of the questions presented at the council’s June 7 meeting.

“We did not receive any (answers), so I don’t think we have anything to discuss at this point,” Cook said Tuesday.

Frustration with the lack of answers from Guillory’s administration was evident among Cook and other council members at Tuesday’s meeting

City Council audit, investigation may be on the table

While multiple council members said a joint city-parish audit was off the table, Councilman Glenn Lazard said the City Council may consider hiring an auditor independent of the Parish Council if Guillory’s administration doesn't provide answers.

If the council isn't satisfied with an audit, it could become the first step in a formal investigation by the City Council into the administration, which would give the council the power to compel witnesses and subpoena documents to answer its questions.

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What to know about Lafayette City Council's probe of Mayor Josh Guillory's contracts, projects