ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Why your boss will soon be able to pry into your sensitive medical history and access your Covid vaccine status - as Daniel Andrews extends Victoria's pandemic 'state of emergency' AGAIN

By Olivia Day, Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bosses will soon be able to check if their workers are vaccinated against Covid with unprecedented new laws raising concerns about medical privacy.

The impending legislation brought in by Daniel Andrews' government will give Victorian employers the power to request the vaccination status of their employees in the name of pandemic safety.

The laws are designed to help private businesses dictate which containment measures are needed to reduce the spread of Covid in their workplace.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has urged businesses to make their own decisions on enforcing measures based on internal risk assessments.

It comes as the Premier on Tuesday once against extended Victoria's pandemic 'state of emergency' powers for another three months, after the declaration was due to expire on July 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dc2u5_0gWS73V100
Aussie bosses will soon be able to check if their workers are vaccinated as Daniel Andrews extends Victoria's pandemic 'state of emergency' (pictured, commuters in Melbourne)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5wgE_0gWS73V100
The unprecedented new laws will give Victorian employers the power to request the Covid vaccination status of their employees (pictured, a woman is vaccinated in Melbourne)

The premier said he was satisfied there continued to be a serious risk to public health throughout the state, in an official statement.

He added that this justified the ongoing public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission and hospitalisation.

The declaration has been extended to at least October 12, with the state's chief health officer to provide an update at the end of winter.

Mr Sutton and Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas will advise the premier whether the virus still poses a 'serious risk' to public health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O32Kn_0gWS73V100
Daniel Andrews (pictured) announced he would extend Victoria's state of emergency laws for another three months, after the declaration was due to expire on July 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yz3Cc_0gWS73V100
The new laws are designed to help bosses dictate which safety measures will be needed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in their workplace (pictured, pedestrians in Melbourne)

The new powers accrued to Victorian bosses have been designed to inform decisions on the relevant Covid safety measures in their workplace.

Workers are not required to be vaccinated under the rules, with the legislation put in place only to inform employers on the proportion of staff members who have received the jab.

Vaccine mandates were scrapped for a series of workers last month, including teachers, and those in food production and quarantine facilities.

The legislation will be imposed from July 12, and remain in place for 12 months.

Workplace Safety Minister Ingrid Stitt said it was important that workplaces continued to implement ways of reducing the spread of the virus.

'These regulations will mean individual employers can choose to implement their own vaccination policies, to collect and hold Covid-19 vaccination information of their workers,' Ms Stitt said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wMIb_0gWS73V100
The new powers accrued to Victorian bosses have been designed to inform decisions on the relevant Covid-19 safety measures in their workplace (pictured, a man is tested for Covid-19)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247NRg_0gWS73V100
Workplace Safety Minister Ingrid Stitt said it was important that workplaces continued to implement ways of reducing the spread of the virus (pictured, commuters in Melbourne) 

Victorians who work in high-risk sectors, such as healthcare, are required to have three doses of a Covid vaccine to keep their job.

Those in other industries are urged to keep an 'up-to-date' vaccination status.

Vaccine advisory body ATAGI met on Wednesday to discuss allowing all Australians to roll up their sleeve for a fourth jab.

A fourth vaccine is currently only available to over 65s and younger people with health conditions.

In a press conference in Melbourne on Tuesday, Mr Andrews said he was in favour of fourth doses for nurses, doctors and other workers in health settings.

'I would just make the point that the pressure in our health system at the moment is acute,' Mr Andrews told reporters.

'ATAGI will wrestle with all of these issues and come up with the very best answer.

'The point I'm making is the pressure is acute now, and for health workers I think there is a strong case; at least that's what I'm told from those who are on the wards in the hospitals.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3OcP_0gWS73V100
In a press conference in Melbourne on Tuesday, Mr Andrews (pictured) said he was in favour of fourth doses for nurses, doctors and other workers in health settings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6l7C_0gWS73V100
Workers in industries other than healthcare are urged to keep 'up-to-date' with their vaccination status (pictured, a man is swabbed for Covid-19 at Sydney Airport)

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is also pushing for vaccine advisory body ATAGI to approve fourth doses for the general population.

'I actually raised the issue at the health ministers' meeting last Thursday and Friday... my view is we need to broaden it and we need to move quickly,' he said.

'Let's get a fourth dose if we can do it.'

Vaccine rollout data shows Australians are less willing to get third and fourth jabs now that lockdowns are over and jab mandates have been largely removed.

More than 95 per cent have had at least one dose but 70.5 per cent of Aussies have had a third jab. The figure is even less for fourth jabs which have been taken up by only 58.7 per cent of Aussies over 65.

Experts are warning of a winter wave as people spend more time indoors in close proximity during cold and wet weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZ2XV_0gWS73V100
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is also pushing for vaccine advisory body ATAGI to approve fourth doses for the general population (pictured, healthcare workers in July, 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBO1n_0gWS73V100
Vaccine rollout data shows Australians are less willing to get third and fourth jabs now that lockdowns are over and jab mandates have been largely removed (pictured, a Covid-19 test)

There were 26 deaths from Covid recorded on Monday, as the national total death toll passed 10,000 earlier this month.

Hospitalisations have also reached 3,511 across the country, the highest levels since February during the height of the Omicron wave.

Nearly 30,000 infections were reported nationally on Monday alone, with experts warning case numbers will climb even further as winter progresses.

Some states and territories will weigh up whether to reintroduce mask mandates, as Covid-19 cases spiral across the country.

Changes to the Biosecurity Act came into effect on Wednesday, with international arrivals no longer needing to declare their vaccination status to enter the country.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hard-working Italian family who have lived in Australia for seven years are forced to ask strangers for help to save their gravely ill daughter after hospital demanded $150,000 before she can receive life-saving treatment

A toddler battling a rare cancer can't access a life-saving treatment because authorities don't consider her an Australian citizen, even though she was born here. Four-year-old Uma has lived in Australia her whole life after her parents moved to Melbourne from Italy, but she is not eligible for Medicare because our laws don't recognise citizenship by birth.
WORLD
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Racist NHS mental health nurse is stuck off for telling colleagues that Asian men groom young women and are behind rise in acid attacks

An NHS nurse has been struck off for making a string of racist comments after she told colleagues that Asian males groom and carry out acid attacks. Sarah Hewston said Asian men then 'cry racist without taking any responsibility', leaving a colleague - who was Asian himself - speechless and in shock, a professional conduct committee heard.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
Person
Brad Hazzard
Daily Mail

As alarming new figures reveal one in ten people with high blood sugar will develop type 2 diabetes, PROFESSOR NAVEED SATTAR explains how to avoid this debilitating disease

It is a condition that hits millions but causes no symptoms. Most of those suffering from it will feel and look absolutely fine. Yet it is the precursor to type 2 diabetes, one of the world’s biggest causes of death and disability. It’s called prediabetes, characterised by raised blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Fake bank notes circulating at an alarming rate as cops warn Aussies to be on the lookout - so can you see what's wrong with this counterfeit bill?

Fake bank notes are circulating in Australia's capital cities at an alarming rate as the simple way to spot a counterfeit note is revealed. Forged $100 bills are spreading through communities as money launderers and criminals kick off the circulation by using them to pay for high-value items listed by sellers on online marketplaces before unwitting victims pass the notes on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The simple five point plan to help you avoid avoid prediabetes... and it doesn't involve a punishing exercise regime

A diagnosis of prediabetes can come as a shock, particularly if you haven’t ever considered you might need to lose weight. But it also presents you with an opportunity. It is not inevitable that everyone with prediabetes will go on to develop type 2 diabetes – the evidence overwhelmingly proves that by making diet tweaks, losing weight if needed and getting more active, you can not only slash your risk but also improve your health overall.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#State Of Emergency#Medical Privacy#Victorian
Daily Mail

How desperate travellers waiting for new passports are booking one-way flights they won’t take in a bid to skip the queue amid the crippling backlog at HM Passport Office

Holidaymakers are booking cheap one-way flights they have no intention of taking in a desperate effort to get their passport. People are using HM Passport Office (HMPO) rules that allow travellers to pay an extra £102 to ‘upgrade’ their application and receive much quicker consideration – if they can prove they need to use the passport within a fortnight.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy