Hamilton County, IN

Democrat to challenge Greg Garrison for Hamilton County prosecutor

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
The Hamilton County Democratic Party announced five candidates have filed for the November general election, including a challenger to GOP nominee for prosecutor, but left most other county-wide offices uncontested.

Deputy Hamilton County prosecutor Jessica Paxson will run for prosecutor’s job against Republican nominee Greg Garrison. Paxson has worked for seven years in the office on sex crimes and four years in the Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office. She spent two years in private practice.

A Westfield native, Paxson said her close community ties and dedication to safety motivated her run.

“Right now, our 4 cities are all ranked in the Top 7 safest cities in the state,” Paxson said in a news release. “To keep it that way, Hamilton County needs an experienced prosecutor who has deep relationships in our community and is familiar with the technological advancements in forensic evidence and courtroom presentation.”

Garrison scored an upset victory in the Republican primary over incumbent D. Lee Buckingham with 59% of the vote. Garrison was a long-time radio talk show host who previously worked for the Marion County prosecutor’s office.

The Democrats did not field a candidate in the primary but had until July 15 to file for the general election.

Democrats announced for other Hamilton County races

The Democrats also announced Josh Lowry will run for State Senate District 21 seat against Republican Sen. James Buck, and Matt McNally will challenger Republican Gerald Torr for the State House District 39 seat.

Julia Keller will run for the Clay Township Board and Pam Williams for Adams Township Board.

Other county offices will be unchallenged by Democrats in November including county sheriff, clerk, coroner, assessor and county commissioner. One Democrat is running for a county council seat.

Hamilton County has historically been a strongly Republican-eaning county, though Democrats have gained a few seats on city councils and the statehouse in the last five years.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at john.tuohy@indystar.com and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

WISH-TV

Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade and ended federal protections for abortion services. The governor and Republican legislative leaders agreed to push the special session back to July 25 to give lawmakers time to put together abortion legislation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘It’s about time’: Johnson County changing storm siren policy

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County emergency personnel are beginning to implement a new policy change when it comes to their storm siren system. The new policy went into effect on July 1. Johnson County says the purpose of the new policy is to lessen the confusion around the siren sounds. Johnson County Public Safety Communication Center will now only activate the sirens only when the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Former New Castle police officer indicted on federal charges

NEW CASTLE — A former New Castle Police Officer is facing charges related to using excessive force against three people. Aaron Strong, 44, allegedly violated the civil rights of three individuals by using unreasonable force when he assaulted an arrestee and two pretrial detainees. Strong is also charged with...
NEW CASTLE, IN
WANE 15

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

What to know about Indiana's new gun law

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not. For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman dies in Delaware County crash, 3 children hurt

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tuesday afternoon crash killed a Hartford City woman and left three children injured. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Alyssa Stephens was heading north on Indiana 167 when her car went off the road and rolled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday. It happened north of Delaware County Road 900 N in the northeastern part of the county.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
ottumwaradio.com

Rollover Accident Kills Indiana Man

A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
