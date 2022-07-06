ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Food Finds: Looking for barbecue? Here's where to get it all summer long in Shreveport

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9Z7J_0gWS6yK200

With summer in full swing, nothing quite hits the spot like smoky barbecue. Being in the South, we take our barbecue seriously, and there are plenty of spots around Shreveport to get your fix.

Real BBQ and More

This family-owned restaurant specializes in slow-cooked meats smoked over pecan wood with a variety of homemade sides. Pair any classic meat like brisket, pork or ribs with standard sides like mac & cheese and fried okra. You can order the specialty meats on a sandwich, salad or baked potatoes and finish it off with homemade bread pudding.

Real BBQ is at 5863 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

More: Walk with Elvis through Shreveport

Podnuh's Barbecue

Boasting as the "best Louisiana style Bar-B-Que," there are six locations in Shreveport and Bossier City. For over 30 years, Podnuh's have served its popular baked beans, slow-cooked meats in homemade sauce and variety of sides. All locations have serving lines where you can help yourself to side orders, desserts and garnishes.

Podnuh's Barbecue's locations:

  • 9030 Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
  • 1146 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport.
  • 1915 North Market St. in Shreveport.
  • 7805 Youree Drive in Shreveport.
  • 108 Benton Road in Bossier City.
  • 4100 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

All are open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Bodacious Bar & Q

You can't miss with using old family recipes and that's exactly what you'll get at Bodacious. While known for its ribs, you can also dig into a plate of brisket, pulled pork nachos, a po'boy or a giant loaded baked potato.

Bodacious Bar & Q, at 8410 Line Ave., is open 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Food Finds: Looking for barbecue? Here's where to get it all summer long in Shreveport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

The Morning Break: Farmer's Markets & KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home

SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed the Shreveport Farmer's Market, the Bossier City Farmer's Market, and the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Restaurants
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Bossier City, LA
96.5 KVKI

This Shreveport Diner Named One of the Best in America

Shreveport has had its share of bad publicity over the last few years, but when it comes to food, just about no city does it better. Seafood, barbecue, steaks, Mexican food; we do them all extremely well in Shreveport, but when it comes to "diner food", we can honestly boast that just about no one does it like we do!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

City of Shreveport will give $100 gift card for vaccines, boosters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to hold a series of incentivized vaccination events to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 in our area. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that only 45% of eligible residents in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7)...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Smalls Sliders in Shreveport now open

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Smalls Sliders is officially open in Shreveport. After a few months of construction, the restaurant finally opened on Youree Drive. It opened Wednesday morning (July 6) around 10:30, but people were already lining up by 9. Last week, the restaurant hosted an invitation-only event to test-run...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
KSLA

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Weekend post times at Louisiana Downs changed because of heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Louisiana Downs is changing the post time of this weekend’s horseracing because of the expected heat. Post times for Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 will be at 11:45 a.m. This will insure the safety of the horses, jockeys and patrons. Temperatures are...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#All Summer Long#Barbecue#Mac Cheese#Pulled Pork#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#North Market St
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later. The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

This is the Bougiest Home We’ve Ever Seen in Shreveport-Bossier

You won't believe your eyes when you look at this property that just hit the market in Shreveport-Bossier City!. I honestly didn't know that properties like this existed in our area. Being a horse girl, when a 'farm' comes up for sale, I can't help taking a look. While being listed as 'rural,' this Northrose Estates home is located just 12 miles outside of downtown Shreveport, 7 miles away from I-220.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Cash for Covid Shots Is Back in Shreveport

Shreveport is stepping up the effort to get local residents vaccinated against Covid-19 again by offering cash incentives to residents who roll of their sleeves. The city of Shreveport is teaming up with LSU Health Shreveport to offer $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives to local residents. They will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination events.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Airbnb on So. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local woman is helping families make memories. The California native moved to Shreveport to rehab and flip old properties. Now, she runs a popular Airbnb on Cross Lake. Rick Rowe has her story in today's ArkLaTex Made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
KSLA

‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament hopes to lessen violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is hosting a youth basketball tournament with one goal in mind: shoot hoops, not each other. Starting on July 16, the “Hoop Don’t Shoot” tournament will kick off in an effort to lessen violence in the city. Shreveport partnered with 16 businesses and organizations to put on the three-weekend event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Derrick Henderson announces run for Shreveport City Council Dist. G

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport community organizer has become the second candidate to announce their intention to run for Shreveport City Council District G. Derrick L. Henderson announced Friday morning that he is seeking election to the seat currently held by Jerry Bowman, Jr., who is term-limited. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

A Rising Local Bass Fishing Star

Some athletes are just born to be great, and some must work hard to develop their skills in order to be great. The great ones do things that are unexplainable and sometimes there’s no logical reason for what they do or why they do it. They’re blessed with natural talent and abilities that help them make “in the moment” decisions that seem to always work out. The great ones have unmatched character and determination, that in layman’s terms means….they hate to lose!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy