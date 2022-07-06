Food Finds: Looking for barbecue? Here's where to get it all summer long in Shreveport

With summer in full swing, nothing quite hits the spot like smoky barbecue. Being in the South, we take our barbecue seriously, and there are plenty of spots around Shreveport to get your fix.

Real BBQ and More

This family-owned restaurant specializes in slow-cooked meats smoked over pecan wood with a variety of homemade sides. Pair any classic meat like brisket, pork or ribs with standard sides like mac & cheese and fried okra. You can order the specialty meats on a sandwich, salad or baked potatoes and finish it off with homemade bread pudding.

Real BBQ is at 5863 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Podnuh's Barbecue

Boasting as the "best Louisiana style Bar-B-Que," there are six locations in Shreveport and Bossier City. For over 30 years, Podnuh's have served its popular baked beans, slow-cooked meats in homemade sauce and variety of sides. All locations have serving lines where you can help yourself to side orders, desserts and garnishes.

Podnuh's Barbecue's locations:

9030 Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

1146 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport.

1915 North Market St. in Shreveport.

7805 Youree Drive in Shreveport.

108 Benton Road in Bossier City.

4100 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

All are open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Bodacious Bar & Q

You can't miss with using old family recipes and that's exactly what you'll get at Bodacious. While known for its ribs, you can also dig into a plate of brisket, pulled pork nachos, a po'boy or a giant loaded baked potato.

Bodacious Bar & Q, at 8410 Line Ave., is open 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

