ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Did John McCain and Gabby Giffords earn the Presidential Medal of Freedom each is getting?

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40t7JO_0gWS6wYa00

President Joe Biden chose former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords and the late Sen. John McCain to be among those who will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom , an award that now seems to rank somewhere between “the nation’s highest civilian honor” and a peewee soccer league participation trophy, depending upon who is receiving it and who is handing it out.

The award was initiated by President John F. Kennedy at a time when there was no public disagreement about the worthiness of the recipients.

Kennedy presented the medal to a group that included writer E.B. White, painter Andrew Wyeth and celloist Pablo Casals. Others included individuals who aren’t household names. The scientist John Franklin Enders, for example, known to some as the “father of modern vaccines.” And Annie Dodge Wauneka, a Navajo tribal leader credited with greatly improving health care conditions in the Navajo Nation. And Ralph Bunche, a diplomat and the first Black American to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

There wouldn’t have been any argument in Kennedy’s day – or now – that the group of medal recipients JFK chose are, as a government description of the award says, “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Politics crept in to the Medal of Freedom

More than 600 others have received the medal since Kennedy’s days, however, with varying degrees of “exemplary contributions” to the nation or the world.

Politics crept in, of course.

More and more.

Biden said in his announcement that the 17 individuals to whom he’ll present the medal “embody the soul of the nation.”

To a degree, that holds true for every group selected over the years, either in spite of the era’s politics or because of them.

Family feels betrayed: Kari Lake keeps attacking Sen. McCain's legacy

President George W. Bush awarded the medal to Mr. Rogers and to the late baseball hall-of-famer and humanitarian Roberto Clemente. And to author Harper Lee. And to the great Aretha Franklin.

But he also gave a medal to actor and National Rifle Association president Charlton Heston.

President Barack Obama gave medals to his predecessor’s father, former President George H.W. Bush. He also honored Arizona’s Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. And Bob Dylan. And Steven Spielberg. And also civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis.

The worst recipient ever was ...

President Donald Trump awarded the medal to Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley. But he also gave one to conservative radio host and big Trump supporter Rush Limbaugh.

And in what may be the worst and most shamelessly political selection ever, he awarded the medal to Rep. Jim Jordan, a Trump sycophant, election denier and former Ohio State University assistant wrestling coach who remains under a dark cloud over sexual misconduct complaints about a team doctor that wrestlers say Jordan must have known about.

Then again, perhaps a grotesque and unwarranted selection like that does, in an awful way, “embody the soul of the nation.”

It doesn’t always work that way, however.

Then there are those who deserve it

Also embodying the soul of the nation is one of Biden’s award recipients, Khizr Khan, a Gold Star father who lost a son in the Iraq War and spoke so eloquently to Trump’s Muslim bias during the 2016 presidential elections.

Then there are Giffords and McCain.

Politics and personal agendas being what they are these days there are some individuals in America – even some I’ve heard from in Arizona – who say that neither Giffords nor McCain have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States” and therefore don’t deserve a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Those individuals are wrong.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com .

For more opinions content, please subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Did John McCain and Gabby Giffords earn the Presidential Medal of Freedom each is getting?

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
John Mccain
Person
Andrew Wyeth
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlton Heston
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Annie Dodge Wauneka
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Pablo Casals
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ralph Bunche
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navajo#The Navajo Nation
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Medal of Freedom
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy