Florida gas prices drop for third consecutive week, but AAA says rebound is possible

Florida’s average gasoline prices dropped by 10 cents over the last week , a sign that points to relief for drivers who have been paying upwards of $70 to fill a 15-gallon tank.

The drop following the Independence Day holiday marks the third week in a row gas prices have fallen for a total of a 35-cent decline, according to the weekly briefing by AAA-The Auto Club Group. The average price across the Sunshine State Wednesday was $4.54 a gallon.

The steady declines are linked to falling crude oil prices and instability in the global economic forecast, said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, but they could be short-lived. Gasoline is refined from crude oil, making its market price a major factor of cost passed on to motorists.

"Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown," Jenkins said in his weekly briefing. "If these futures price drops hold, drivers could see Florida gas prices drift back below $4.10 per gallon. However, this is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we've seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months."

Crude oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time in eight weeks on Tuesday, settling at $99.50.

Despite the drop in prices, drivers over the holiday weekend saw the highest July 4 prices ever . Average prices hovered at $4.55 a gallon, nearly 50 cents more than the previous high price set on July 4, 2008.

Gas at a glance

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.72), Naples ($4.64), Miami ($4.63)

– West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.72), Naples ($4.64), Miami ($4.63) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Panama City ($4.43), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.44)

– Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Panama City ($4.43), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.44) Capital city market - Tallahassee ($4.48)

Tallahassee ($4.48) Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

