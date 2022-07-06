ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices drop for third consecutive week, but AAA says rebound is possible

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Florida’s average gasoline prices dropped by 10 cents over the last week , a sign that points to relief for drivers who have been paying upwards of $70 to fill a 15-gallon tank.

The drop following the Independence Day holiday marks the third week in a row gas prices have fallen for a total of a 35-cent decline, according to the weekly briefing by AAA-The Auto Club Group. The average price across the Sunshine State Wednesday was $4.54 a gallon.

AAA: Check out the average gas prices in Florida

Last week's gas prices: Florida gas prices highest in July 4th holiday history despite 14 cent drop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zStX_0gWS6un800

The steady declines are linked to falling crude oil prices and instability in the global economic forecast, said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, but they could be short-lived. Gasoline is refined from crude oil, making its market price a major factor of cost passed on to motorists.

"Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown," Jenkins said in his weekly briefing. "If these futures price drops hold, drivers could see Florida gas prices drift back below $4.10 per gallon. However, this is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we've seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months."

Crude oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time in eight weeks on Tuesday, settling at $99.50.

Despite the drop in prices, drivers over the holiday weekend saw the highest July 4 prices ever . Average prices hovered at $4.55 a gallon, nearly 50 cents more than the previous high price set on July 4, 2008.

Gas at a glance

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.72), Naples ($4.64), Miami ($4.63)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Panama City ($4.43), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.44)
  • Capital city market - Tallahassee ($4.48)
  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gas prices drop for third consecutive week, but AAA says rebound is possible

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas fell 12 cents to $4.72 on July 8 versus the prices paid on July 1. However, not every state is seeing big price drops.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
FOXBusiness

Gas prices set new record Sunday morning

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline hit an historic milestone over the weekend and continues to move higher. The price on Sunday morning rose to $5.01, according to AAA. Gas hit the $5 mark on Saturday morning for the first time ever as part of a record setting run.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Gas Prices Drop Further: How Low Could They Go This Summer?

In a welcome change for drivers, gas prices have been slowly trending down in July, opposed to the steep climb seen in April, May and June. The average price per gallon on Thursday was $4.75, per AAA -- that's a 27-cent decrease from the record high of $5.02 on June 14.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Prices#Petroleum#Aaa The Auto Club Group
Jackson Hole Radio

Drop in demand will lower gas prices

Motorists in Wyoming may soon be getting some relief at the pump. Even as Governor Mark Gordon has launched a committee to look at what can be done about rising fuel prices, the market moves quicker than government. According to Gas Buddy, prices are expected to fall by 5-7 cents...
WYOMING STATE
CNBC

Gasoline futures are dropping, which could mean more relief at the pump

Prices at the pump have retreated from June's never-before-seen levels but remain stubbornly high. Some relief could be in sight, with gasoline futures down more than 10% this week. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the national average could drop to between $4 and $4.25 by...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy