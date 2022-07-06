ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways fares SOAR after airline cancels 2.8MILLION seats this summer with UK to Nice ticket hitting £1,181 as Heathrow passenger spends THREE hours crawling through luggage piles in failed bid to find her bag

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

British Airways fares are soaring as the airline cancels thousands of summer flights - after a Heathrow passenger spent three hours wading through luggage at the airport in a failed bid to find her lost bag.

BA cancelled 17,600 flights up to the end of June, equivalent to 2.8 million seats, amid warnings that the figure could jump to 18,750 cancellations by the end of this week.

Nearly 1,000 further flights have been cancelled so far this month alone, including 785 from Heathrow and 186 at Gatwick.

The airline has said it is facing the 'most challenging period in its history' and has 'regrettably' had to make further reductions to its schedule.

In May, BA said it would be reducing its schedule by 10 per cent, but this figure has already reached 11 per cent for the summer.

Friday marks a deadline for airlines to cancel summer flights without having to hand back unused 'slots', with BA currently holding the majority of permits to take off from and land at Heathrow, The Independent reports.

But rival airlines are unlikely to step it and take the slots as it would mean having to launch new flights and the further expense of their marketing.

As a result, fares are expected to continue rising as availability falls.

In total, 72 flights from Heathrow to Nice have been cancelled to July 15, resulting in fares soaring to an average of £1,180 tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCAJU_0gWS6s1g00
Lori Harito spent three hours wading through mountains of luggage at Heathrow Airport after she was left without any of clothes for her trip from Toronto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwLdv_0gWS6s1g00
When the fitness and wellbeing writer arrived in the UK, she was told by Air Canada staff that her bag had been lost
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IKGb_0gWS6s1g00
Meanwhile, BA cancelled 17,600 flights up to the end of June, equivalent to 2.8 million seats, amid warnings that the figure could jump to 18,750 cancellations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gj8Zr_0gWS6s1g00
Passengers resorted to sleeping on the floor near rubbish bins at Heathrow this week as they waited for their flights to board

A further 58 flights to Dublin, 54 to Amsterdam and 52 to Edinburgh have been cancelled in the coming ten days.

A BA spokesperson said: 'We took pre-emptive action earlier this year to reduce our summer schedule to provide customers with as much notice as possible about any changes to their travel plans.

'As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions. We're in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund.'

Regarding slot alleviation, a statement added: 'We welcome these new measures, which help us to provide the certainty our customers deserve by making it easier to consolidate some of our quieter daily flights to multi-frequency destinations well in advance, and to protect more of our holiday flights.'

It comes as after a passenger spent three hours wading through mountains of luggage at Heathrow Airport after she was left without any of clothes for her trip.

Lori Harito, 35, was told by Air Canada staff that her bag had been lost when she flew from Toronto via Montreal on June 20.

But after waiting for a week, she decided to take matters into her own hands and travelled to the airport to spend three hours unsuccessfully combing through mountains of baggage herself.

She has now said it could take 'months' before she is finally reunited with her belongings and 'there seems to be nothing I can do about it'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBCFi_0gWS6s1g00
Ms Harito recalled having to wade through mountains of luggage in an unsuccessful attempt to find her lost belongings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gx55G_0gWS6s1g00
She had to travel to London with only the clothes on her back while desperately waiting for a call from baggage services on the whereabouts of her belongings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzOfe_0gWS6s1g00

Ms Harito had walked from her flight to the baggage reclaim area as normal, but was told her bag was 'somewhere in the airport' when she approached a lost baggage desk when it did not arrive on the conveyor belt.

Instead, it had been placed on the wrong flight to Heathrow when she caught her connecting flight at Montreal.

She had to travel to London with only the clothes on her back while desperately waiting for a call from baggage services with an update to its whereabouts.

The fitness and wellness writer said: 'I had to make a claim with lost baggage who told me that my bag was somewhere in the airport, but they didn’t know where.

'I was told my bag was lost when I arrived, so after a week I went back to the airport to try and find it myself.

'There were more people with lost luggage than there were people with luggage, which just shows the magnitude of the chaos.'

She recalled enormous piles of abandoned suitcases at the airport's lost luggage department.

Air Canada has sent her a $60 eCoupon for her lost luggage, but she claims it cost her $75 to check her bag in in the first place.

Ms Harito has had tp spend a fortune on clothes while she waits to be reunited with her own.

She added: 'The customer service people at the luggage terminal told me they have thousands of bags to process and deliver.

'I still don’t have my bag, and you can’t even get through to Air Canada’s customer service line anymore.

'When I arrived to look for my bag, I was then told the layover caused the issue, and my luggage was actually put on the wrong flight.

'The majority of flights from Montreal were either cancelled or delayed - mine included.

'So when we made it to Montreal from Toronto, the gate for my flight to London changed, but my luggage still went on the flight that was at my original gate.'

It comes after holidaymakers were this week forced to sleep by the bins in Heathrow as airport chaos took yet another turn for the worse.

A young family were spotted catching up on rest in the most uncomfortable of positions, as terminals up and down the country are once again packed with frustrated, queuing passengers.

Misery for passengers at Heathrow appears set to worsen, too, as plane refuellers have voted to go on strike.

The Unite union announced around 50 staff at Heathrow who fuel planes will strike for 72 hours from 5am on July 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xg5Cr_0gWS6s1g00
Covid infections have shot up in England to over 2 million according to the latest Office of National Statistics data
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RATi_0gWS6s1g00
Lengthy queues pictured at Heathrow Airport yesterday as passengers continue to face chaos across the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDxLf_0gWS6s1g00
And the chaos appears set to worsen amid expected strike action from plane refuellers this month

It has been designed to cause maximum damage, covering the first weekend of the school holidays – when millions of families are planning getaways.

The workers are employed by Aviation Fuel Services, one of four firms at Heathrow, who re-fuel around 150 planes daily.

Unite wants a double-digit pay rise for workers to call off the strikes after pay fell by 15 per cent over three years, it claims.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: ‘Disruption can be avoided if AFS returns to the negotiating table and makes an offer that meets our member expectations.’

Covid is also again threatening to jeopardise summer holiday plans for millions of Brits as experts fear foreign destinations may reinstate tough curbs to counter surging infections.

Tests, facemasks and vaccine passes could return to favoured holiday hotspots and airports could see further chaos if the number of self-isolating workers skyrockets.

Now MPs and experts have publicly shared their concerns for the future of millions of Brits' summer holiday plans which could hang in the balance.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Woman climbs over row of passengers to return to seat during flight

A shocked plane passenger has shared footage of a woman appearing to climb over a row of other people to get back to her seat.Twitter user Brandon (@in_jedi) suggested the act was “the most criminal” thing he’s ever seen on a plane and suggested it was happening throughout the seven-hour flight.Wearing pyjamas and socks, the woman can be seen hopping over other passengers - who appear calm - using armrests as footholds.The clip has divided people online, with some left disgusted by her actions, while others defended them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKViral TikTok trick claims to help people fall asleepSolar wind: what is it and what causes it?
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Airways#Luggage#London Heathrow Airport#Nice#Ba#Gatwick#Independent
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Passenger on Dominican airline flight that burst into flames at Miami Airport reveals the terror onboard as passengers escaped down inflatable slide

Passenger onboard a Dominican airline plane that crashed landed at Miami Airport on Tuesday recalls terrifying moments when the aircraft burst into flames. 'We were bumping like side to side and all the windows like, break,' passenger Paola Garcia told Wesh 2 news. 'Everything's fine and then people start running...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Retired couple kicked off Air Canada flight with 25 others despite ‘doing nothing wrong’

A retired British couple was kicked off an Air Canada flight on Tuesday evening, along with 23 others - with no explanation given as to what they had done wrong.Richard and Patricia Brailey, aged 71 and 66 respectively, had boarded flight AC866 to London Heathrow at Montreal’s international airport with no problems. But shortly after settling into their seats, armed police reportedly boarded the plane to remove the Braileys. Some 25 other passengers were ejected from the aircraft cabin at the same time and in the same manner.Their son Patrick Brailey slammed the airline on social media , saying:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Children left ‘crying and screaming’ after Tui cancels flight home from Turkey following four-hour delay

A Tui passenger says their family was “abandoned” when their Tui flight home from Turkey was cancelled, leaving children “crying and screaming” in Izmir’s Adnan Menderes AirportTui axed flight TOM269 to Manchester once passengers had already boarded the aircraft just before 5am on Tuesday morning - nearly four hours later than it had been due to depart.But instead of the long-awaited take-off, seated customers were informed that pilots and crew needed rest after a long shift and could not operate the flight, causing a furore onboard as “stressed” passengers cried and shouted.Following their hours-long wait at the airport and...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy