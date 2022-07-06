ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life lessons I learned from my old, gutted kitchen

By Keith Pandolfi, Cincinnati Enquirer
Greetings, everyone. Hope you enjoyed your Fourth of July . That said, I'll try to keep things short for this abbreviated post-holiday week.

Our kitchen is gutted right now. And, well, so am I. The first gutting is the result of an ambitious renovation project that started six weeks ago and will likely take at least another month or so to complete. The second is the hole in my life left by the absence, or even the possibility, of cooking at home .

There is, however, a bright side to all of this: the renovation has also helped me learn more about the history of our kitchen and, in turn, the history of our house. I'm now familiar with the layers of linoleum and vinyl floors its former occupants selected long before I was born. I can also see old wall colors that run from aqua blue to mint green to sunshine yellow.

We've also discovered some hidden treasures from the past. On the second day of demolition, one of the contractors found a number of items behind a built-in pantry that was original to the house. There was a century-old box of wax paper from Kroger, a Hyde Park East Welfare Association voting card from 1926 and a letter from a malted milk company dated 1922, just a year after the house was built.

It made me think about all of the families who once lived in this house and cooked in its kitchen. Through some research, I've learned they include a Jewish family and a Japanese family, an Italian family and a Norwegian family.

I wonder what they cooked when they lived here. I wonder which foods comforted them and made them feel the kind of solace I do when I cook during uncertain times .

As I wait for the renovation to be completed, I find myself sitting in our living room some nights reading cookbooks and food memoirs. And I keep returning to an essay by the writer Tamar Adler from her book, "An Everlasting Meal." It is, perhaps, the finest thing ever written about the simple act of boiling water.

“There is a prevailing theory that we need to know much more than we do in order to feed ourselves well,” she writes. “It isn’t true. Most of us already have water, a pot to put it in, and a way to light a fire. This gives us boiling water, in which we can do more good cooking than we know.”

As I writthis, I picture my daughter sitting at the island doing her homework (or, more likely, playing a game on her phone). I picture myself standing at our new stove below the kitchen window. I am filling my battered red Le Creuset pot with cold water. I am seasoning it by hand from the box of Diamond Kosher salt I always keep on the counter just beside the stove. I am waiting patiently for it to boil. And I am grateful when it finally does.

More pasta for the people?

Is it just me or does it seem like we suddenly have a lot more pasta places in this town? David and Lydia Jackman are making spectacular versions at their Wildweed Pasta pop-up at Rooted Juicery and Kitchen at Findlay Market. Anthony Sitek is doing the same at Crown Republic and Losanti . He and his wife, Haley Nutter-Sitek, are also about to open a new pasta joint in the former Mercer space in Over-the-Rhine, and Covington's new Mama's on Main is serving up classic red sauce dishes.

Add to that the already great takeout lasagnas and rigatoni at the Wheel in Oakley , the pasta dishes from established restaurants such as Nicola's , Via Vite , Sotto and Pepp & Dolores , and it seems like this city is finally doing its Italian job right.

Viva brandade

I made my first visit to Frankie’s Sips and Savories last week. It’s a nice spot, owned by the children of Gold Star Chili co-founder Frank Daoud. They created it to honor their father, who died last year . I’m sure I’ll be writing more about it soon, but for now, I just want to say how impressed I was with the menu, which elevates what I thought was going to be more of a cocktail bar into something far more interesting.

That menu was developed by chef Pedro Rangel, a former chef de cuisine of Boca restaurant who also operated the Seoul Hot Chicken pop-up. While Rangel offers several Mediterranean dishes to choose from (the lamb arancini is excellent, by the way), the one that had me at hello was the brandade, a classic emulsion of salt cod, potatoes and olive oil with a dollop of sundried tomato dip. It’s a showstopper of a dish that promises that Rangel is on board to celebrate the patriarch of the Daoud family as much as his children are.

Well, that's it for this week. See you next Wednesday.

Keith Pandolfi covers food and dining for The Enquirer/Cincinnati.com . Click here for his most recent articles, and follow his latest dining adventures on Instagram @keithpandolfi or via the At the Table newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Life lessons I learned from my old, gutted kitchen

