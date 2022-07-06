ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasurer Jim Chalmers all but RULES OUT extending petrol tax cut that would save Aussie motorists hundreds of dollars a year at the bowser

By Olivia Day
 3 days ago

Australia's Treasurer has warned the petrol tax cut saving hard-up motorists hundreds of dollars at the bowser will not be extended.

Jim Chalmers said extending the temporary initiative was unlikely to be a priority in the upcoming budget and placed the blame on government debt.

The fuel excise is due to run out on September 28 with the Labor government repeatedly warning drivers it would be 'very difficult' to extend it any further.

'This is a collision, really, of the fiscal reality and the economic reality. To extend it for another six months, for example, would be another $3billion,' Dr Chalmers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9b4M_0gWS6qGE00
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said extending the temporary initiative was unlikely to be a priority in the upcoming budget and placed the blame on government debt (pictured, a Sydney driver)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwrIl_0gWS6qGE00
The fuel excise is due to run out on September 28 with the Labor government repeatedly warning drivers it would be 'very difficult' to extend it any further (pictured, Sydney traffic)

Dr Chalmers said the government had to weigh up costs responsibly and that extending the fuel excise would cost the upcoming budget 'a lot of money'.

He described the budget as 'heaving' under the weight of a trillion dollars of debt from the previous Morrison government.

The bitter blow for motorists comes as households across the country continue to feel the pinch of spiralling cost-of-living prices.

In June, the national average price for unleaded petrol hit its second highest level in history, not far removed from the record price shortly before the federal budget.

On Wednesday, the average price for E10 fuel stood at $2.06 a litre and was reported as high as $2.25 a litre at some petrol stations.

Petrol cost drivers $1.51 a litre at the same time a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHH9s_0gWS6qGE00
Dr Chalmers (pictured in June) said the government had to weigh up costs responsibly and that extending the fuel excise would cost the upcoming budget 'a lot of money'

How much more will it cost to fill a tank?

Motorists will be paying more money for petrol when the fuel excise freeze ends at the end of September.

Below is a look at how much extra drivers are expected to pay:

Small Hatchback: $8.84

Mid-sized SUV: $13.26

Large 4WD: $17.68

The Australian Institute for Petroleum said the national average for petrol rose 6.4 cents to 211.9 cents per litre in the week ending June 26.

This was a fraction shy of the peak set in March, prior to the federal budget which halved fuel excise for six months, cutting prices by 22 cents a litre.

A family filling up two cars once a week will be paying about $30 more per week, or an extra $700 over six months, when the excise is lifted.

Crude oil prices driven down by a global recession are said to have contributed to the skyrocketing cost of fuel, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Independent economist Chris Richardson told the Australian Financial Review that prices would continue to be impacted by sanctions on Russian oil.

'The longer that Russian oil is subject to some sort of sanction, the smaller the impact of that on prices, partly because other suppliers do stuff, and India and China buy it and the price finds a new level,' he explained.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed the treasurer's sentiments during a press conference held in flood-ravaged western Sydney on Wednesday.

'The former government put in place a time-limited change to the petrol payments, that will conclude,' Mr Albanese said.

'Before the election, both sides said they had no plans to increase that further into the future. And that's a circumstance that we have to deal with. We can't do everything that we would like to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpLaq_0gWS6qGE00
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured earlier this week) echoed the treasurer's sentiments during a press conference held in flood-ravaged western Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7MBx_0gWS6qGE00
A family filling up two cars once a week will be paying about $30 more per week, or an extra $700 over six months, when the excise is lifted (pictured, fuel prices in Melbourne in March)

'Because, in the long run, if we don't do something about improving the fiscal position of the budget, then the impact on households will just flow on down the track. So we do have difficult decisions to make.'

Dr Chalmers earlier this week warned Aussie motorists to expect the temporary fuel reduction to end amid growing government debt and economic challenges like high inflation and falling real wages.

'(People) should assume that the petrol price relief comes off in September,' the treasurer told a Guardian Australia podcast.

'Obviously, we factor in the conditions as they evolve, and the budget and all of the rest of it. But nothing has substantially changed to make me think that we could continue that indefinitely, or even for a substantially longer period than September.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebTTL_0gWS6qGE00
Inflation surged to 5.1 per cent in March in the previous 12 months, due to higher dwelling construction costs and fuel prices (pictured, fuel prices at a Melbourne petrol station in May)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dv4NK_0gWS6qGE00
Dr Chalmers has said there may be other cost of living relief measures in his October Budget, but the fuel cut would likely end as planned (pictured, rush hour in Melbourne)

To make matters worse, Aussie households crippled by rising cost of living and electricity prices can expect higher grocery bills from August 1.

The hike comes after supermarkets agreed to price-rise requests from suppliers of processed and packaged goods who are facing their own increased costs.

Inflation surged to 5.1 per cent in March in the previous 12 months, due to higher dwelling construction costs and fuel prices.

It is expected to rise again on July 27, on the back of an expected 50 point inflation rate rise due this week.

Dr Chalmers has said there may be other cost of living relief measures in his October Budget, but the fuel cut would likely end as planned.

Daily Mail

MATTHEW GOODWIN: Disillusioned, disappointed, demoralised - The 14 million voters who shared Boris Johnson's vision for a post-Brexit Britain

It was inevitable Boris Johnson’s resignation would bring out the very worst side of his opponents. From the megalomaniac Dominic Cummings to arch-Remainers, they made little attempt to hide their glee at having finally brought down a Prime Minister they loathe. However, the 14 million people who, less than...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

How desperate travellers waiting for new passports are booking one-way flights they won’t take in a bid to skip the queue amid the crippling backlog at HM Passport Office

Holidaymakers are booking cheap one-way flights they have no intention of taking in a desperate effort to get their passport. People are using HM Passport Office (HMPO) rules that allow travellers to pay an extra £102 to ‘upgrade’ their application and receive much quicker consideration – if they can prove they need to use the passport within a fortnight.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

