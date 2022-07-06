ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Two people charged with murder in fatal shooting near Rotary Park

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

LANSING — The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has issued murder charges against two people in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning near Rotary Park that left one man dead and two people wounded.

Lansing residents Jamie Melton, 37, and Jermine Davis, 41, both face one count of open murder and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a press release. Davis is also charged with felony firearm possession.

Police on Tuesday identified Richard Simmons, a 42-year-old Lansing man, as the person who died in the shooting.

Melton was arraigned Monday before Magistrate Laura Millmore, while the judge arraigned Davis on Tuesday. Davis is being held without bond, the release said, while the judge set a $100,000 cash bond for Melton.

Police officers were dispatched at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning to the 300 block of City Market Drive, near Rotary Park, after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a Sunday press release said, they found Simmons with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterward, two other people with gunshot wounds were reported at a nearby hospital — a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. Both people were shot multiple times, but are listed in stable condition and are expected to survive, the release said.

