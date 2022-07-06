ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Man who allegedly robbed Truist Bank in Pensacola arrested in Santa Rosa County

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

The man wanted for robbing a Truist Bank in Pensacola on Tuesday morning was arrested in Santa Rosa County early Wednesday morning.

Robert Gentry Rhodes , 57, was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and smuggling contraband, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office records.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Rhodes allegedly walked up to the counter of Truist Bank on Creighton Road and slipped the teller a note demanding money before threatening to kill everyone if the teller didn't hurry, according to Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood.

PPD: 57-year-old wanted for Tuesday morning's Truist Bank robbery

No weapon was shown, according to Wood, but Rhodes did enter the bank with a tote bag. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Rhodes fled the scene in a stolen 1985 Mercedes 300D, which SRSO deputies recovered without incident, Wood told the News Journal.

He is currently held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Man who allegedly robbed Truist Bank in Pensacola arrested in Santa Rosa County

