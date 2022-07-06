ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in fatal May crash

By The News Herald
PANAMA CITY — A Bay County man was arrested late Sunday at his home on a DUI manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of his passenger the night he crashed his car in May.

She was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Luna, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Panama City police investigated the wreck near the intersection of 23rd Street and U.S. 231. Luna's vehicle struck a vehicle driven by William Stacey of Youngstown that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection, police said. Stacey was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

