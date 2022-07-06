Tree falls on boy, 8, at Michigan campground just before planned birthday party

A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca.

Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.

About 10:45 a.m. Saturday, an hour before the planned party, the family suddenly heard a loud crack.

Bryan Graham tried to push Hunter out of the way, but he was too late.

"As a parent, it was like trying to jump in front of a bullet to save him and not getting there in time," Bryan Graham said.

A large tree fell on Hunter, causing a traumatic brain injury. He was rushed to McLaren Port Huron, then transferred to Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit with swelling and bleeding in his brain.

Bryan Graham said Tuesday Hunter is now conscious, but doctors are still managing the swelling and bleeding in his brain. Hunter's recovery time and future prognosis remains uncertain.

Bryan Graham's mother-in-law created a GoFundMe to help the family pay for medical bills, lost wages while Bryan Graham and his wife take off work to be with Hunter, and daycare for Hunter's siblings.

As of Wednesday morning, the fund had raised $1,210 of its $20,000 goal.

Bryan Graham said his son is outgoing, caring and charismatic, and enjoys hunting, fishing, RC cars and soccer.

"The impact that that child has had on so many people's lives in a positive way," he said. "He's just the most humble and caring kid that I've ever met in my life."

While the family recently moved to Almont, Bryan Graham said they lived in St. Clair County all their life.

Ruby Campground did not return a request for comment.

