Saint Clair County, MI

Tree falls on boy, 8, at Michigan campground just before planned birthday party

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago
A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca.

Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.

About 10:45 a.m. Saturday, an hour before the planned party, the family suddenly heard a loud crack.

Bryan Graham tried to push Hunter out of the way, but he was too late.

"As a parent, it was like trying to jump in front of a bullet to save him and not getting there in time," Bryan Graham said.

A large tree fell on Hunter, causing a traumatic brain injury. He was rushed to McLaren Port Huron, then transferred to Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit with swelling and bleeding in his brain.

Bryan Graham said Tuesday Hunter is now conscious, but doctors are still managing the swelling and bleeding in his brain. Hunter's recovery time and future prognosis remains uncertain.

Bryan Graham's mother-in-law created a GoFundMe to help the family pay for medical bills, lost wages while Bryan Graham and his wife take off work to be with Hunter, and daycare for Hunter's siblings.

As of Wednesday morning, the fund had raised $1,210 of its $20,000 goal.

Bryan Graham said his son is outgoing, caring and charismatic, and enjoys hunting, fishing, RC cars and soccer.

"The impact that that child has had on so many people's lives in a positive way," he said. "He's just the most humble and caring kid that I've ever met in my life."

While the family recently moved to Almont, Bryan Graham said they lived in St. Clair County all their life.

Ruby Campground did not return a request for comment.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

Comments / 11

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan State Police remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on 19th anniversary of his death

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on the 19th anniversary of his death. According to the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Trooper Marshall was a native of Sterling Heights. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. Marshall enlisted with the Michigan State Police on January 15, 1995, and was a member of the 111th Michigan State Police Recruit School. After he completed his training, Marshall was assigned to the Newaygo Post. In 2002, he joined the department’s Emergency Support Team. In May 2003, he was presented with the Michigan State Police Bravery Award for his actions in subduing a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab herself and her boyfriend.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Play Equipment In Lake At Camp Dearborn

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old boy has died after falling off of a play structure and into the lake at Camp Dearborn, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Camp Dearborn beach area in Milford Township. Police say troopers responded to reports of a child falling off of a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake. The boy was unresponsive, and officials with the Milford Fire Department transported him to a local hospital after finding a pulse. MSP officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful. In addition to this they reported that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but “it appears this was a tragic accident.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DEARBORN, MI
