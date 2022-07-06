ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burn ban in effect for Evansville, Vanderburgh County. Here's what it does and doesn't cover

By Mark Wilson, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — With no significant rainfall for weeks amid a month of high temperatures, local officials have declared a ban on open burning for Evansville and Vanderburgh County .

Also, they're asking that people refrain from lighting off any July 4th leftovers.

"Please refrain from using fireworks," said Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly.

At least half of the six structure fires in Evansville between July 1 and July 5 can be attributed to fireworks, said Ron Campbell, the Evansville Fire Department's operations chief.

There have been 19 grass and brush fires just within city limits in that same time, he said.

Firefighters with the Scott Township Fire Department put out a grass fire caused by fireworks on July 4, said Chief Adam Farrar.

Indiana: Coroner: Death of 11-year-old boy in fireworks explosion ruled accidental

Fire and emergency officials held a news conference Wednesday to underscore the seriousness of the situation.

The burn ban will remain in place until conditions improve.

It includes recreational fires, burn barrels, fires for agricultural and ditch clearing, as well as previously approved open burn variances and related permits.

It does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills.

"Vanderburgh County has not seen a sizeable rain since March 22. Pretty much the entire state is classified as extremely dry, " said Cliff Weaver, director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency.

He said that while Vanderburgh County has been in moderate drought conditions, that is expected to be upgraded later this week when the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps are released.

"The biggest problem really started occurring in the last month," said Mary Lamm, hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah.

Evansville received just 0.97 inches of rain in June, according to the National Weather Service.

"Normal is 3.5-4.5 inches. That's quite a deficit," she said.

"At this point we don't see much change," Lamm said.

She said the high pressure dome over the Midwest is likely to generally stay in place through July, keeping out all but a few scattered rains and keeping in high temperatures.

It will take more than scattered thundershowers to bring the area out of dangerously dry conditions, Weaver said.

"It would take two or three rainfalls of very large amounts, over an inch. We need good, soaking rain," he said. "Right now, if we get a quarter to a half inch of rain it would evaporate in about an hour."

Fighting brush fires can be especially difficult in hot, dry conditions, said Tony Knight, the Evansville Fire Department's district chief for health and safety.

"Locally, there have been three firefighters so far this year who had to be transported to emergency rooms for treatment of heat stress," he said.

Temperatures in Evansville have been at or above 90 degrees for four of July's first five days, said Michael York, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, Ky.

While June had some cooler days, temperatures were 90 degrees or higher for 11 days last month. June's average daily temperature was more than 5 degrees above normal, York said.

Campbell said that persons who use or launch fireworks from their property and cause damages to another property can be held liable for damage.

Violators of burn bans in Evansville and areas of Vanderburgh County within the jurisdiction of the Evansville Environmental Protection Agency can face fines beginning at $50 and as much as $7,500 per violation per day.

County residents outside the city's jurisdiction can be fined $500 if convicted.

Weaver said Spencer and Washington counties also have issued burn bans. He expects more counties will do so if dry conditions continue. Posey County also has a burn ban in effect.

The City of Henderson, Kentucky, always has a restriction on open burning by ordinance, said Donna Stinnett, city spokeswoman.

"Any open burning should be restricted. This includes grilling, camp fires and even driving equipment through grass where exhaust or hot components could ignite the grass," said Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman. "Discarding cigarettes increases risk for fire as well."

A burn ban will likely be issued for all Henderson County in coming days if drought conditions stay the same or worsen, said Kenny Garrett, director of the Henderson County Emergency Management Agency.

"This is going to be a months-long recovery. You can't just turn something like this around with one rainfall," he said.

Mark Wilson covers education and environment at the Courier & Press. Contact him at mark.wilson@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Burn ban in effect for Evansville, Vanderburgh County. Here's what it does and doesn't cover

