ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How NGOs continue to help governments in directly aiding vulnerable communities | Opinion

By Adaeze Umeukeje
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

After two years of watching the impact of nongovernmental organizations (NGOS) on underserved populations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it only makes sense to wonder if the aid they provide to governments by directly aiding vulnerable communities should be further emphasized.

Consistently, NGOs have proven vital to the general population because of their work in promoting social and political change both on broad and small scales, advocating for human rights, and their practice of subsidiarity.

Nongovernmental organizations rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s amidst drug abuse, globalization, urbanization, racism, apartheid, and many other global, social, and political issues.

During this period, NGOs helped with the spread of awareness, encouraged peaceful protest, ignited an increase in activism, and influenced domestic policy. Almost forty years later, they are still doing the same thing, now, more than ever.

What is 'subsidiarity' and why does it matter?

Large NGOs like American International Health Allianc e have worked tirelessly to ensure that the needs of areas affected by disease outbreaks are met. In addition to these efforts, they have also been successful in training over 50,000 health and social service workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n8If_0gWS6OzE00

This includes providing hygiene and medicine kits, setting up treatment and isolation centers, providing emergency relief, and spreading crucial health information.

Smaller public health organizations work to tackle the root of certain issues by involving all members of the community in overall development.

This is called subsidiarity. Subsidiarity is a general principle of European Union Law that holds that certain functions of government should be performed at the lowest level possible if they are performed adequately.

This general principle has proven vital to society because it not only safeguards human rights, but it also brings politics closer to the people and gives them a say in what happens in their own communities.

A global pandemic requires the response of a federal government, but the issues of vulnerable communities affected by a global pandemic also require nongovernmental organizations that have dedicated their efforts to the mission of local work.

NGOs are vital in nations that are corrupt or marginalize the vulnerable

These organizations become even more necessary in countries with governments that are high in corruption. Corruption’s effect on economic development in terms of growth directly affects vulnerable communities because it presents a lack of equitable distribution of resources across the population.

Countering this, NGOs collect donations and use them to assist and support people negatively impacted by the corruption in their countries.

For years, NGOs have been working with and against governments in attempts to initiate social and political change. This includes mobilizing public opinion, reporting human rights abuses, lobbying federal governments, and making treaty negotiations with governments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChKGR_0gWS6OzE00

Further, NGOs have continued to play a large role in giving a voice to the voiceless. To help victims of human rights violations, they provide advice and financial assistance, file petitions, and support “test cases” through relevant courts. By doing this, NGOs actively make sure that corporations, international funding agencies, and the government's treatment of citizens fall in line with international human rights principles.

Emphasizing the aid that NGOs give to governments in terms of helping vulnerable communities by further encouraging donations and recognizing their positive and lasting impact on the world will not only further the increase in these organizations but will also ensure that victims of human rights abuse will be supported for generations to come.

Adaeze Umeukeje is a senior at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. She dedicates this guest essay to her fellow 2021-2022 Current Global Issues classmates and teacher, Deanna Kendall.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How NGOs continue to help governments in directly aiding vulnerable communities | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Slacktivism isn’t working. Tech leaders should focus on outcomes

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you use Twitter, you know that when a social movement erupts–#BLM, #StandwithUkraine, #RoevWade–company leaders and brands respond with their full arsenal of performative corporate social responsibility tactics and carefully crafted values-aligned statements.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Fast Company

Philanthropy has the tools to protect democracy. Let’s make better use of them

More than 20 million people took to the streets after George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020, calling for an end to police violence and mass incarceration. Many in the U.S., including leaders at philanthropic institutions, shared public statements condemning police violence and affirmed the fact that Black lives do indeed matter.
CHARITIES
Daily Montanan

Meet the new ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs’

“It is clear to us based on the gear that the individuals had with them, the stuff they had in their possession and in the U-Haul with them, along with paperwork that was seized from them, that they came to riot downtown,” said Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White. It’s not every day you see […] The post Meet the new ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Daily Yonder

Lessons Learned in Reporting on Rural Education

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. It’s been seven...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngos
pewtrusts.org

Quality Data Plays Key Role in Defining and Addressing Health Inequities

When state and local policymakers work to promote health equity—the guiding principle that disparities in health outcomes caused by factors such as race, income, or geography should be addressed and prevented, providing opportunities for all people to be as healthy as possible—they often lack quality data on specific problems and affected populations. Restrictive or unclear policies for data sharing and privacy concerns can contribute to this lack of sufficient data. Other factors can include limited technical expertise, financial resources, and staff to integrate data across systems that often weren’t developed with such information sharing in mind.
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Our empathy is failing in a world of abstract concepts – but there is a solution

It is almost certainly not the case that Stalin said that “one death is a tragedy; a million is a statistic”. But that quotation nonetheless points to something essential: we struggle with abstraction. We simply do not engage in the same way with concepts as we do with people. Facts and figures often leave us cold – so cold they fail to give us a real understanding of a situation, or move us to action even when action is necessary. We have trouble feeling what they represent, or – that vital thing – empathising with the individuals concerned.This occurs...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

Migration offers an urgent fix for the skills we need right now, but education and training will set us up for the future

Australia is facing serious labour and skills shortages both now and in the longer term. The immediate priority is to help employers fill current vacancies. In the longer term, the government needs to ensure its investments in education and training prepare Australia for future skill needs and opportunities arising from rapid technological change and other grand challenges like climate change. The new minister for skills and training in the Albanese government, Brendan O’Connor, is faced with competing calls to increase the skilled migrant intake and to invest in education and training to meet the demand for skilled workers. Decisions are typically...
SMALL BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

The Perilous Blind Spots of Notions of Cultural Competence

Notions of "cultural competence" emphasize learning differences between groups and overlook the structures that keep the dominant group in power. Merely studying "cultural differences" underscores between-group differences over "within-group" differences. For healthcare providers, understanding cultural differences isn't enough; they must understand power dynamics and uneven resource distribution. Despite being a...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Digiday

Shifting to a global mindset, agencies are preparing for a cookieless world

In the face of third-party cookie deprecation and the loss of other once-relied-upon identifiers, leading agencies are throwing out the old marketing and advertising playbook and trying to wrap their minds around what audience understanding, targeting and measurement look like in a privacy-first world. There’s no clear roadmap for what...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

COVID-19 crisis increases pressure on social protection systems worldwide

Government measures against the coronavirus, in particular nationwide lockdowns, have at times suspended the mechanisms of the market economy. Through no fault of their own, many people found themselves without work or income overnight. A research team at the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy has investigated how strongly and successfully social law has helped to secure livelihoods during the pandemic. In collaboration with legal scholars worldwide, 21 countries in five continents were examined, including Germany, Sweden, China, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and Russia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Vocational qualifications: 'Societal stigma putting young people off'

There is still a "societal stigma" stopping some young people taking vocational qualifications instead of a university degree. That is one of the key findings of research commissioned by the Department for the Economy (DfE). It suggested that for some, there was a "culturally perpetuated stigma of failing to get...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

What Does Resilience Mean to You?

The word resilience derives from the Latin resilire, meaning "to jump back." Helping communities prepare for and respond to traumatic experiences including human-made and natural disasters, past and present, has been a significant part of the work I have been involved with for the past two decades. While in Belfast, Northern Ireland, many years ago, on the eve of beginning training about building community resilience, a community member approached me and shared concern about any gathering using the word resilience. They shared that there was a billboard in their neighborhood cautioning community members about the word resilience.
NORTHERN IRELAND
Phys.org

Women's help desks in local police stations in India increased registration of cases of gender-based violence

A new study by J-PAL affiliate Sandip Sukhtankar (University of Virginia) and coauthors Gabrielle Kruks-Wisner (University of Virginia) and Akshay Mangla (Saïd Business School, University of Oxford) found that establishing specialized help desks for women in local police stations in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India led to increased registration of cases of gender-based violence (GBV), especially when the help desks were staffed by female officers.
WORLD
ceoworld.biz

Does your Presence Allow Voice?

Do we really need to check whether we ‘allow’ voice in our teams? But I’m calling it. I’m challenged by the number of middle leaders and team members who share that their senior leaders don’t ‘allow’ voice. Do you allow, invite, enable and enact voice?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phys.org

In Sweden, municipal housing policy influences refugee reception

A new academic article, published in Frontiers in Political Science, analyzes how the Settlement Act is applied in Sweden's municipalities. Housing is an important prerequisite for the socioeconomic integration of refugees. The Settlement Act was implemented in 2016 and entails that municipalities are obliged to receive refugees according to quotas.
WORLD
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy