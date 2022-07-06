ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deborah James’ parents celebrate their daughter a week after her death

By Terri-Ann Williams
 3 days ago
DAME Deborah James' parents have celebrated their daughter a week after her death.

The 40-year-old had been living at her mum and dad's home after being moved to palliative care.

Dame Deborah James’ parents Alistair and Heather raise a glass to their daughter at Hampton Court flower show Credit: theharknessrosecompany/Instagram
The 40-year-old passed away last week after she had been moved to palliative care for bowel cancer

Campaigner and Sun writer Debs died on June 28, after raising £6.7million in her final days.

Just one of her legacies, the BowelBabe fund, has since shot up to £7.3m.

Debs was relentless in her drive to raise awareness and funds to help "more Deborahs have more time".

One of the contributors to the fund had been through the sale of a rose named after the mum-of-two from the Harkness Rose Company.

Yesterday at Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, Debs' mum Heather and dad Alistair raised a glass at the stand where the rose was on display.

The company said it had been "lovely to welcome" them to see Deborah's rose.

Just days after Debs' death, the couple also shared a touching plea.

TO DONATE to the BowelBabe Fund visit www.bowelbabe.org

On Heather’s Instagram @bowelgran - a nod to Deb’s own “Bowel Babe” nickname - the two clinked their glasses of red wine and looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.

The pair joined in with the trending “Raise a glass for Dame Debs” Instagram sticker, among thousands of others.

Deborah's parents had been with her every step of the way during her cancer journey and mum Heather last week said her heart was broken following her daughter's death.

Heather had previously congratulated her daughter after Tesco made a huge change to its loo roll in a bid to save millions.

The pair had also enjoyed a pint in the sunshine in front of the canal at a country pub in Woking days before Deborah's death.

In her final days, Debs praised her parents for always being there to prop her up.

Of her dad Alistair, Deborah said: “My dad is my unsung hero, more so than ever. He’s quietly there behind the scenes, making sure I am OK.

“He’s always been a very calming, loving presence in my life — he’s very good at handling me and all my craziness. His patience knows no bounds.”

The signs of bowel cancer you need to know - remember BOWEL

  1. B:Bleeding

There are several possible causes of bleeding from your bottom, of blood in your poo.

Bright red blood could come from swollen blood vessels, haemorrhoids or piles, in your back passage.

Dark red or black blood could come from your bowel or stomach.

Blood in your stools is one of the key signs of bowel cancer, so it’s important to mention it to your doctor so they can investigate.

2. O: Obvious change in loo habits

It’s important to tell your GP if you have noticed any changes in your bowel habits, that lasts three weeks or longer.

It’s especially important if you have also noticed signs of blood in your poo.

You might notice you need to go to the loo more often, you might have looser stools or feel like you’re not going enough or fully emptying your bowels.

Don’t be embarrassed, your GP will have heard a lot worse! Speak up and get it checked.

3. W: Weight loss

This is less common than the other symptoms, but an important one to be aware of. If you’ve lost weight and don’t really know why, it’s worth mentioning to your GP.

You may not feel like eating, feel sick, bloated and not hungry.

4. E: Extreme tiredness

Bowel cancer that causes bleeding can cause a lack of iron in the body – anaemia. If you develop anaemia you’re likely to feel tired and your skin might look pale.

5. L: Lump or pain

As with lots of other forms of cancer, a lump or pain can be a sign of bowel cancer.

It’s most likely you’ll notice a pain or lump in your stomach or back passage

When she was in hospital for months at the beginning of the year, only her mum, Heather, was allowed to visit.

But it was dad Alistair who drove her in every day to make sure his daughter wasn’t alone.

Debs reflects: “It must’ve been horrible for him not being able to come and see me. I am his daughter too.

“It breaks my heart knowing they are having to watch this, I can’t imagine what it must feel like.”

After her passing last week, the team at Harkness Rose paid tribute to Deborah.

"Deborah was an inspiration to so many with her tireless campaigning to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

"She was most the remarkable, beautiful and brave soul you could ever wish to meet.

"We were honoured to have worked with her on the launch of her new rose and feel privileged that we could be a part of her journey.

"Her legacy will live on and because of her, many lives will be saved."

Mum-of-two Deborah, known as BowelBabe to her legions of Instagram fans, was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer just days before Christmas in 2016, at the age of 35.

Dame Deborah James' mum and dad raise a glass of wine in their daughter's name Credit: INSTAGRAM

