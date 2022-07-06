Oklahoma alligator study beginning notes Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native alligators have always lived. Alligators are not invading the Joplin-area region. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south.

The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation Note they have kicked off two alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study partners at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Adventist University .

They just released a trail-cam video of a native alligator calmly entering the waters.

“ For the next two years, we’ll be studying the native population, tracking individuals, and developing a long-term management plan for the species. ” — ODWC

THE OKLAHOMA ALLIGATOR POPULATION IS NATIVE TO THE AREA. RED SLOUGH IS MORE THAN FIVE HOURS SOUTH OF THE JOPLIN REGION.

