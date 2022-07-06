ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Electric school buses charging ahead in South Florida but more needed

By Mary Linn and Mary Dipboye
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOjkC_0gWS5wan00

One out of three children in the United States rides a bus every school day. Of the nearly 500,000 school buses operating in the United States today, approximately 95% run on diesel fuel. Mounting evidence shows that diesel exhaust is a major health hazard and can hamper lung development in growing children. Studies also show emissions of toxic gas molecules, like nitrogen oxides, are higher when heavy duty vehicles such as school buses run at low speeds through neighborhoods.

Globally, the University of Chicago estimates air pollution is worse for health than drugs or alcohol, cutting life spans short by an average of two years. Our children deserve clean air, and electric school buses are a critical part of the solution.

The good news: electric school buses are on the rise in Florida. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is offering $500 million in rebates using the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded $57 million to Florida school districts for electric school buses. Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties have been approved for 50 new buses, Broward will get 60, Pinellas and Manatee counties will get 20 new buses, Sarasota County will get 12, and Orange County will get 6.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is offering $500 million in rebates for zero-emission and low-emission school buses through the 2022 Clean School Bus Program. With this new round of federal money, school districts can request funds to replace up to 25 buses with clean electric ones. We strongly encourage the school districts in Central Florida to request this funding!

The rollout of these electric school buses can also provide remarkable new opportunities to support clean energy utilization and disaster resilience. Each electric school bus is not just a bus, it’s a 150-kilowatt electric battery on wheels. By integrating these buses into the electric power grid and developing plans to use them for emergency energy provision in case of disaster, municipalities can maximize the benefits of this new technology. These buses can also help manage system loads during periods of high electricity demand. A single electric school bus has enough battery storage capacity to power a hospital operating room for almost two full days.

Florida can get rolling toward improving energy security. Let’s add a new color to our national celebrations this year: red, white, blue and YELLOW for clean electric school buses.

Mary Linn is the Florida/Georgia campaign organizer for the Electrification Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advances policies to facilitate widespread adoption of plug-in electric vehicles. Mary Dipboye is co-chair of League of Women Voters Florida Clean Energy Committee. This is part of the Invading Sea series provided through a collaborative of Florida editorial boards focused on the threats posed by the warming climate.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Punches Back at Gavin Newsom, Points to Florida Outpacing the Nation on GDP

With California Gov. Gavin Newsom having run ads urging Floridians to move to California, state CFO Jimmy Patronis pushed back this week. Patronis showcased a report from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) that shows “how Florida’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outpaced the nation and that total inflows to the Sunshine State contributed more than $23 billion in Adjusted Gross Income to Florida’s economy.”
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tri-Rail gets new director from Texas to lead South Florida commuter line

Tri-Rail, South Florida’s decades-old commuter rail line, will have a new leader at the controls next month when David Dech, a Texas rail executive, takes over for outgoing executive director Steven Abrams. Dech is vice president of rail operations at Capital Metro, the mass transit agency for Austin, Texas. Victor Garcia, spokesman for the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, ...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Feds bust stolen outboard ring in Florida. Miami firm accused of exporting engines

A stolen outboard engine — it’s the bane of boaters. About 600 high-priced outboard engines were stolen in Southwest Florida and other parts of the state, and then fenced through a Miami-area freight forwarder that illegally exported them to Mexico, according to a new federal indictment. It is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Company thrives after ditching California for Florida, active shooter training creator calls for action and giant snails prompt quarantine

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A typical July pattern with thunderstorms will form early in the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland. Winds will turn westerly with the sea breeze into the afternoon. As the sea breeze develops, a few showers and storms will start near the coast around midday.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

To save Florida's precious springs, fix the rules

Florida’s freshwater springs need our help. We’ve abused them in recent decades. Lots of important people talk about supporting the springs, restoring them to their once-pristine condition or something close to it. In 2016, the Legislature even passed a sweeping law that required the state Department of Environmental Protection to create rules to address over-pumping of the groundwater that keeps the springs healthy. But six years later, the state still hasn’t established those rules.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Central Florida#The University Of Chicago#Broward#Manatee
Longboat Observer

Florida law changes tune on loud car stereo music

It is one of the memorable lines of the classic rock era. Lynyrd Skynyrd started its "Sweet Home Alabama" by telling us to "Turn it up." It's something Florida motors aren't supposed to do anymore, or risk getting a ticket. On July 1, a new statute by the Florida State...
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida releases school grades for the first time since COVID hit. How did PBC schools fare?

The state Education Department has released grades for Palm Beach County schools for the first time in two years, after COVID-19 brought the statewide grading system to a halt. Before the pandemic, Florida assigned an annual grade to every public school, along with an overall grade for each school district, based on state assessments, graduation...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Doctors continue to put pieces of the puzzle together as the COIVD-19 virus continues to evolve. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC. "It's more transmissible than prior variants,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis discusses executive order to combat prescription drug prices in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to sign an executive order to tackle prescription drug prices in Florida. The governor was joined by Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller in Cape Coral where he announced the order, which would “hold pharmacy benefit managers accountable” and “drive transparency in prescription drug costs.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
maggrand.com

You need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida: new study finds

TAMPA, Florida. – If you’ve ever wondered how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, a new study claims to have the answer. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual income of $105,315 to live happily in the state of Florida, finding the Sunshine State to fall just about in the middle of the pack – which might come as a surprise, given the dramatic rise in housing costs in the past several years.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Was Florida America's 14th Colony? Why Some Think So

DevinCook / Created by Adobe Illustrator and released into the public domain., via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has a rich and ancient history. According to the Florida Department of State, the first inhabitants of Florida arrived at least 12,000 years ago. Official written records about life in Florida exist as early as 1513 when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León arrived in the sunshine state. Although Florida officially became a state on March 3, 1845, there is a part of Florida's history before this period that is sometimes forgotten.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

A rental trends study finds 10 Florida markets among the most overvalued in the nation

The rental housing market in Florida is among the most overvalued in the country, and has among the fastest-rising prices, according to a new study of rental trends. The study of 107 U.S. rental markets, released June 6 and using data from April, found that 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the country are in Florida. The study included 10 Florida markets, and all 10 are overvalued by more than 13%.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Deputies Find Family Treasure During Dive Training

It’s amazing what you’ll find at the bottom of a river! These Florida deputies found some family treasure while doing some dive training. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office dive team does monthly training to keep their SCUBA skills sharp. The deputies recently received a strange request. An elderly man lost something very valuable in the 6 Mile Creek. His the band on his Rolex watch broke and fell into the creek! The watch was estimated to be worth $16,000. So the man asked if the dive team could search for it.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy