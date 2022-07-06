Ex-EMT charged with drugging, sexually assaulting children: Fourth accuser comes forward

KENSINGTON — Another person has come forward alleging sexual abuse by a former Seacoast emergency medical technician.

Todd Burnim, 54, of Kensington, was indicted in May on 12 counts of sexual assault for allegedly drugging and molesting three children under the age of 13 between 2012 and 2019. He will now face more charges, prosecutors said at a recent hearing. Although no indictments are filed as yet, according to the county prosecutor, a fourth person alleging crimes by Burnim has come forward.

Burnim already faced 10 charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and two of felonious sexual assault for allegedly assaulting three children between ages 8 to 13. According to Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain, based on the evidence found during the investigation, police believe Burnim drugged his victims before engaging in criminal sexual behavior.

Burnim also faces 15 counts of allegedly possessing child pornography. According to police, more than 800 images were discovered on Burnim’s computer by the Internet Crimes Against Children’s task force following the execution of a search warrant and Burnim’s arrest in January.

At a hearing at Rockingham Superior Court on June 30, County Attorney Patricia Conway said the fourth person alleging crimes by Burnim and the following investigation held up the case’s progress, preventing her office from offering a plea deal for Burnim’s consideration. However, Conway said, as of last week her office was ready to make a plea offer.

Attorney Brett Newkirk, of the New Hampshire Public Defenders, represents Burnim, who remains in preventative detention since his arrest. Newkirk declined to comment.

In last week’s hearing, Newkirk said Conway’s office was “very communicative” and provided the required information to him. Newkirk asked the judge for another hearing in August.

In May, Cain said because Burnim was an EMT in a number of communities and settings, law enforcement believed there may have been more victims of his alleged felonious behavior.

