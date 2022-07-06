ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McFall Resident Set for Jury Trial Next Week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, MO – A McFall man is set for jury trial beginning next Tuesday in Gentry County on charges stemming from an incident in mid-November 2021. Thirty-year old Clinton Jay Hardin...

Comments / 1

Trenton man arrested for violating a protection order

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on July 7th on felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only for 44 year old James Robert Anderson, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.
TRENTON, MO
Two Cameron Women Arrested On Felony Drug Charges

A pair of Cameron women are in the Clinton County Jail facing felony level drug charges following an investigation by Cameron Police. According to a release from Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor, Cameron Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue in Cameron in relation to a narcotics investigation. As a result of that warrant law enforcement arrested two women.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CAMERON, MO
Additional Bookings At The Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports additional bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 41-year-old Andrea Lynn Yerington, arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged receiving stolen property Bond was set at $20,000. 45-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison, arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a parole warrant for alleged possession of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KC Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Kansas City woman was arrested Wednesday evening by State Troopers in Daviess County. Thirty-one-year-old Rachel A Shepard was arrested at 10:31 pm for alleged possession of marijuana and DWI. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KC Woman Gets DWI and Drug Possession Charge

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Daviess County late Wednesday for DWI and drug possession charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Kansas City resident Rachel A. Shepard was arrested at 10:31 Wednesday night in Daviess County for driving while intoxicated via drugs and possession of marijuana in the form of THC pen.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Thursday includes 108 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 8:28 pm, Officers assisting Emergency Services on medical call in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. The person was transported to Hedrick Medical Center. 9:57 pm, Fire Department called about a person...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office June Activity Report

On 06/02/2022, at approximately 0954 hours, Deputies responded to the Caldwell County Courthouse to take a male. into custody according to a warrant for his arrest for Possession of a controlled substance. The bond amount was set. at $10,000 cash only. He was taken into custody and transported to the...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Patrol arrests man in DeKalb County, accuses him of child endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon

An arrest was made Tuesday morning in DeKalb County which saw a man from Tennessee taken to jail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 30-year-old Willie Lee Clark of Knoxville, Tennessee has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child; as well as unlawful use and possession of a weapon. Clark also was accused of having no valid driver’s license and speeding.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
Booked At The Daviess – Dekalb Regional Jail

The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail reports four additional bookings over the weekend for the area counties. 42-year-old Jill Boley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Monday and is held for alleged endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the police, and resisting arrest. 35-year-old Andrew Smith of Shawnee,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Three Arrests By Highway Patrol Monday In The Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday, July 4th. In Livingston County at about 12:40 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Kayla L Jones of Trenton for alleged possession of methamphetamine. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. In Dekalb...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Andrew County Sheriff Investigating Shots Fired In Road Rage Incident

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are investigating a road rage incident that allegedly ended with at least one shot being fired. According to a re4lease from Sheriff Grant Gillett, at about 10 P.M. Tuesday their office received a 9-1-1 call from Hele3na, Missouri reporting a disturbance between two vehicles involving reckless driving and improper passing that may be a road rage incident. That caller also reported hearing possible gunshots from at least one vehicle.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Ringgold County woman accused of insurance fraud

(Redding) -- A Ringgold County woman was booked on an insurance fraud charge over the weekend. The Iowa Insurance Division says 44-year-old Lesa Ann Darrah of Redding was charged with one count of fraudulent practices -- a class D felony -- stemming from an investigation by the division's Fraud Bureau that began in May. According to a criminal complaint filed to the division's Fraud Bureau, Darrah provided fraudulent insurance information to law enforcement.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA

