ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple confirms when you can pre-order M2 MacBook Air ahead of July 15 release

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ppkmt_0gWS4typ00
(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s redesigned MacBook Air (M2, 2022) will be up for pre-order towards the end of this week.

MacBook Air pre-orders go live on July 8 at 5am PT (8am ET, 1pm BST), Apple has announced, and those who place an order will start receiving their machines from July 15 onwards.

This was what the rumor mill believed to be the case for the launch date, and it turned out to be bang-on – as did our guess as to when pre-orders would begin (though logically enough it was always going to be a week beforehand).

The new MacBook Air has been keenly awaited since its revelation at WWDC 2022, and while it was the MacBook Pro which was also unveiled at the recent conference that went on sale first, the latter didn’t offer much in the way of change (save for adopting the new M2 SoC).

Generally speaking, folks are much more excited about the MacBook Air, as you might imagine, which changes a great deal about the design – and of course adds that new M2 chip, too.

The MacBook Air starts at $1,199 / £1,249 for the entry-level model and will be available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colors.

For those ready to pounce, check out our dedicated Macbook Air pre-order article linking across to all the main retail outlets which will stock the laptop imminently.

Analysis: A rush to buy – with some caution thrown in?

The question now left regarding the MacBook Air is not when it will appear on shelves, but just how swiftly it’ll disappear from said shelves. From what we’ve seen thus far online, there’s a lot of excitement around grabbing one of these new Apple laptops, so expect pre-order competition to be relatively fierce.

And with some question marks previously posed over Apple’s ability to keep laptop production levels suitably robust – with interference witnessed due to lockdowns in China – there are worries that stock might vanish pretty quickly.

Certainly the cheaper models may prove to be popular, although another issue could raise its head there – namely doubts over whether the SSD for the entry-level MacBook Air could’ve taken the same shortcut as seen with the M2 MacBook Pro (namely using a differently configured drive which is cheaper, but slower, on the base model).

Due to that concern, we may see some hesitancy around the immediate rush for the entry-level Air, until it’s confirmed whether or not the laptop takes the same approach to storage as the M2 Pro.

Today's best Laptop deals

Reduced Price

$849

(opens in new tab)

$589

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$899.99

(opens in new tab)

$699.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Low Stock

$813

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

These iPads just got huge price cuts at Amazon

Apple’s tablets usually don’t come cheap, but they’re more affordable thanks to some incredible tablet deals happening at Amazon today. The retailer has lowered the price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad by $20 to $309, from $329; the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2022 Apple iPad Air by $40 to $559, from $599; and the Wi-Fi, 256GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad Mini by $50 to $599, from $649. Like most Apple deals, these offers probably won’t last long because of the popularity of Apple’s products, so you shouldn’t hesitate to make your purchase if you see a deal that you like.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

MacBook Air with M2 goes on pre-order starting today in India

The pre-booking of Apple’s latest MacBook Air will start today and the shipments of this new laptop will start from July 15 onwards. According to Apple’s website, users will be able to pre-order the new MacBook Air starting at 5.30 pm today via Apple’s website. This new...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Apple News#Apple Products#Bst Rrb#The Macbook Air#Swi
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Country
China
pocketnow.com

Gen 2 iPhone SE can be yours for free right now

We have great news for those interested in upgrading their current iPhone, as the latest July 4th deals will let you get a second-generation iPhone SE and other great devices with huge discounts. First up, we have the second-generation iPhone SE that can now be yours absolutely free at Cricket...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to get the best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a great deal on an electric toothbrush? Whether this is the first time you’ve tried an electric alternative to your old-fashioned manual scrubbing toothbrush, or you’re looking for a replacement for an older model, it’s well worth seeing what the Prime Day deals have in store.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Is your SSN on sale right now on the dark web? Here is how to find out securely

The dark web is the part of the internet that isn’t indexed and can’t be found using search engines. While there are legitimate uses for it, this part of the internet is also home to black markets selling personal information. On the dark web, SSNs (social security numbers) can be bought or sold for a couple of dollars. These may have been leaked through data breaches at a company you use, or more directly, through malware being installed on one of your devices.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to tell if someone blocked your number on iPhone

If you are making unwanted phone calls or messages on an iPhone to someone, it is entirely possible that the recipient of these messages will finally decide to block you. But if you genuinely didn’t mean to harass them, and you’re unsure of your current standing with them, how do you know if your number has been blocked on an iPhone? What are the tell-tale signs?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount

You might find this hard to believe, but the 2019-released and 2020-discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 lives on at third-party retailers like Best Buy. Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant could have always kept this bad boy around just as it did with the older and humbler Series 3, which continues to cost $199 and up when purchased directly from its industry-leading manufacturer.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This upcoming e-scooter can be charged like your favorite Android phone

Straight out of Estonia, tech start-up Äike is previewing its upcoming electric scooter that has a focus on durability and environmental friendliness. The Äike T is currently available for pre-order (opens in new tab) with a fully refundable €69 (around $70) reservation fee, although at the time of this writing, we saw the price sitting at a discounted €58. The final price starts at €999 (a little over $1,000) and will go up depending on if you add insurance or change the color. Shipping begins in November 2022, but you better act fast because there will only be 500 pre-orders.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

The best MacBook Air 2022 price in July 2022

Today you can make the most of the best MacBook Air 2022 prices available – and that's because orders have just gone live, so there are currently no deals on the new Air. In short, if you want the new Apple laptop, the MacBook Air M2 price you'll pay is $1,199/£1,249 for the entry level model. The MacBook Air (M2, 2022) will start shipping on 15 July 2022.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

M2 MacBook Air pre-orders are already slipping past 3 weeks

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is now up for pre-order, and we’d previously predicted a rush to buy the new laptop – and that has seemingly proved to be the case. Indeed, with pre-orders having only been open for a couple of hours, we’re seeing some of the redesigned MacBook Air models already having their ship dates pushed back to 2-3 weeks, or even further in some cases.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy