ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

NC-based Labcorp becomes 1st national lab to offer monkeypox test

By Joedy McCreary
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKXZp_0gWS4iW400

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina company says it will become the first national lab with a test for monkeypox.

Labcorp on Wednesday said it would begin testing using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s orthopoxvirus test that detects all non-smallpox-related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

The Burlington-based company says it is the first national lab to offer the PCR test as well as the first with an option that is more automated.

“Labcorp appreciates the opportunity to support the CDC in its efforts to keep the public safe and manage the monkeypox outbreak,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, the chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics.

Caveney says the company will conduct all of its monkeypox testing in North Carolina to start, but will “have the capacity to expand to other locations nationwide should the need arise.”

Labcorp says it will be able to processs 10,000 tests per week if needed — double the current capacity of the CDC’s Laboratory Response Network.

People needing a test will go to their health care provider to have a sample collected, and because the test is available on Labcorp’s menu, those providers can order the orthopoxvirus test from the company the same way they would order any other test.

The CDC says anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their health care provider.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Free at-home COVID-19 tests now easier to get

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services is making it easier for people to get a free COVID-19 test for home use. An online program began on July 1 that has provided people a way to get the test. Distribution sites have been set up throughout the state. You can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Business
Burlington, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Pcr#Cdc#Labcorp Diagnostics
sunny943.com

North Carolina is One of the Worst States for Sleep in the Country

Nothing is more important for us than getting some shut-eye, and here in North Carolina, we apparently get some of the worst sleep!. It’s no secret that the quality of our sleep is important for our health in multiple ways. Good sleep is essential to our physical and mental function, our ability to fight sickness, and to recharge our natural body processes.
WRAL

Medical spa opens second NC location

OVME (pronounced "of me") has opened its second North Carolina location in the area. The medical spa and aesthetics brand's newest location is at 97 South Eliot Road in Chapel Hill. Going to a spa like this can be a little intimidating, but they really walk you through all of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
kiss951.com

Raleigh Pizza Joint Named Best Pizza in North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don’t worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
RALEIGH, NC
wfdd.org

New NC funding will help expand affordable housing for those with specific needs

The North Carolina State Housing Finance Agency has approved $4.3 million in funding for properties geared toward those with special housing needs, including military veterans, children aging out of foster care, and people with disabilities. The funding will be administered through the state’s Supportive Housing Development Program, which finances emergency,...
HOMELESS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Smith Mountain Eagle

Snyder leaves BTWNM for North Carolina

Robin Snyder recently was selected as the new deputy superintendent for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial (Outer Banks Group). Snyder had served as the superintendent of Booker T. Washington National Monument in Wirtz and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy