NC-based Labcorp becomes 1st national lab to offer monkeypox test

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina company says it will become the first national lab with a test for monkeypox.

Labcorp on Wednesday said it would begin testing using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s orthopoxvirus test that detects all non-smallpox-related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

The Burlington-based company says it is the first national lab to offer the PCR test as well as the first with an option that is more automated.

“Labcorp appreciates the opportunity to support the CDC in its efforts to keep the public safe and manage the monkeypox outbreak,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, the chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics.

Caveney says the company will conduct all of its monkeypox testing in North Carolina to start, but will “have the capacity to expand to other locations nationwide should the need arise.”

Labcorp says it will be able to processs 10,000 tests per week if needed — double the current capacity of the CDC’s Laboratory Response Network.

People needing a test will go to their health care provider to have a sample collected, and because the test is available on Labcorp’s menu, those providers can order the orthopoxvirus test from the company the same way they would order any other test.

The CDC says anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their health care provider.