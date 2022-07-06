Gordon Graham on PPE decontamination procedures

No, hearing that child screaming in the patient care room is not “normal.”. My best friend’s son was throwing a tantrum the other night while we were having dinner. He did not want the Chinese food I had picked up, even though I got him the good stuff (sweet and sour chicken). He cried for a while on the couch until his father couldn’t take it anymore. He brought the child upstairs to his room to let some of his frustration out. All he did was cry more. His father eventually brought him back downstairs and gave him to my friend to hold while the rest of us ate dinner. His father, clearly distraught by the situation, finally calmed when their son fell asleep in my best friend’s arms.

