White Feather Management has made its mark on South Florida for a bit now. The team who possesses over 25 years of experience and behind many recognized entertainment and nightlife venues (El Patio, La Poderosa, Crusoe and many others) have been known to have a Midas touch. The group also known for being specialists in Latin Nightlife and Dining announced a special venture in the heart of Downtown Miami during the holidays. But now, officially they are sharing what this concept is, or part of we should say. Bar La Real opened its doors recently as part one- of a unique project that will create yet another reason for travelers to visit Miami, and locals to enjoy something created with them in mind. Bar La Real is located at 100 NE 1st Avenue, Miami, FL.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO