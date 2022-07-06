Chicken Salad Chick Coming To Southlake

The Texas Fair is back with the fried-food semi-finalists.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. After being held back by the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas is back in full swing. The State Fair's Big Tex Choice Awards are sweet, savory, and super-strange. Dallas News reports that the dish getting the most attention is Deep Fried Buc-ee's, a sweet treat made with Beaver Nuggets. Barbecue is getting some of the spotlights as well, with brisket cheese sticks, brisket biscuits, and barbecue meats wrapped in egg rolls, then fried. There is also a variety of Cajun-inspired treats.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO