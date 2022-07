“A rising tide lifts all boats,” as the phrase goes. But perhaps more importantly, it also hides any jagged rocks. Over the last few years, many of those sharp rocks in the startup ecosystem have been covered by the rising tide of mammoth investment sums and grossly inflated valuations. With the understandable desire of startups to attract larger rounds of financing and with investors all too willing to open their checkbooks, many companies secured significant capital without much due diligence into its source. The primary concern for a startup was a “yes” or a “no”—not who was writing the check. Because at the end of the day, a million dollars is a million dollars, no?

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO