Howard County, MD

1 dead in fiery crash on I-70 on-ramp in Howard County

Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Ellicott City in which a man died. County...

www.wbaltv.com

fox5dc.com

3 people hurt after shooting at McDonald's in Prince George's County

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Three people were hurt after a shooting at a McDonald's in Prince George's County, according to police. The Riverdale Park Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon at the McDonald's located in the 5600 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Police confirm that three...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in fiery crash on Interstate 70 ramp near Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed early Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed into a pole on a highway ramp near Ellicott City, Howard County police said. Around 4:45 a.m., the man was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge north on Route 29 toward the Interstate 70 east ramp when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the pole. The crash caused the car catch fire. The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WUSA9

Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.
SUITLAND, MD
wdac.com

Body Found Along Susquehanna River Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the man’s body discovered Wednesday afternoon on Crow Island on the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A deputy coroner pronounced an adult male in a riverbed deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the male’s identity as 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time. State Police had reported that he had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
rockvillenights.com

UPDATED: Armed carjacking at Rockville medical facility

UPDATE - 1:38 PM: Montgomery County police report that they have arrested 3 juveniles, and located the stolen vehicle in Oxon Hill. The juveniles escaped from the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents at 15000 Broschart Road in Rockville, about a mile from the scene of the carjacking. All 3 juveniles are now in the custody of the County Department of Juvenile Services.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Battery Explosion Inside Rockville Home Causes $20K In Damages

A massive amount of damage was left after an explosion in a home in Rockville, authorities say. A lithium battery for an electric golf caddy allegedly exploded while charging on a bed, catching fire around 9:30 p.m. in the home on the 11300 block of Hollowstone Drive, Wednesday, July 6, according to Montgomery County officials.
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized After Being Extricated From Vehicle In Frederick County

A driver had to be extricated from a vehicle after losing control, overturning, and crashing into a utility pole in Maryland, officials said. First responders responded to the 5100 block of Old National Park in Braddock shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, where there were reports of a one-car crash, according to a spokesperson with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Arson Ruled Cause Of Vehicle Fire In Frederick Thursday Morning

Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Fire Investigation Task Force has determined the cause of a fire in Frederick early Thursday morning as arson. Just after 4:30 AM, Emergency Communications dispatched fire fighters to the 1300 block of Hampshire Drive for a house fire. Upon arrival, they found a minivan fully involved in flames with those flames getting closer to two town houses. They were told all occupants were out of the house.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

AAA worker fatally struck by SUV on Route 50

BOWIE, Md. — A worker with AAA was fatally struck Tuesday night on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George's County. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, died at the scene in the westbound lanes of Route 50 near Collington Road in the Bowie area, according to Maryland State Police.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

65-Year-Old Woman Struck By Vehicle, Dies After Trying To Cross Busy Road In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while using her walker to cross a road in East Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned that there was an injured person in the 2000 block of North Broadway around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. They found a woman with life-threatening injuries at the crash site. The vehicle that struck the woman fled the area, going southbound on North Broadway, police said. An ambulance took the woman to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel declared the woman dead, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department’s CRASH team is investigating the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD

